‘Snowfall’ returned with its fourth season with two episodes airing on the premiere night. Fans are relieved to see Franklin survive those gunshots that put his life in danger in the season 3 finale. But he is back in the dangerous world of drug wars, and in the second episode, he attempts to take down two underworld kingpins. But things do not go as planned. We’re thrilled to fill you up with more details about the last episode in the recap. But first, let’s dive into information about its upcoming episode – Snowfall season 4 episode 3!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 3 will release on March 3, 2021, at 10/9c on FX. New episodes are slated to drop every Wednesday at the mentioned timeslot.

Where to Watch Snowfall Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

Fans of the show can watch ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 3 on FX as and when it airs on the channel. You can also watch the episode on Hulu. The episode will drop on the digital platform one day after the television broadcast. If you don’t prefer watching TV, you can resort to live TV websites and VOD platforms such as iTunes, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Vudu. You can alternatively rent or purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Snowfall’ season 4 is called ‘All the Way Down.’ In this episode, we will witness new troubles befalling Franklin that are beyond the scope of existing “gang” issues. Cissy will be in an unfavorable situation as a result of these problems. Teddy and Gustavo will decide to seek revenge. You can take a look at the promo right below!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode is called ‘Weight,’ which starts with a mission to set up Skully. This does not go as planned as the two rival factions engage in a warzone shootout. The leaders of the gangs remain unscathed. Franklin persuades his parents to leave and secretly visits Tanosse to ask for help. Saint approaches Manboy claiming that he shot Skully, Manboy’s rival. But Skully is alive and infuriated at being taken down by Franklin’s enforcer.

Franklin meets with Officer Nix to finalize a long-drawn deal between the duo. He wants Nix to arrest the people sabotaging Franklin’s plans in exchange for offering up the Englewood gangbangers. Franklin’s parents find out what their son is up to. Reed and Gustavo negotiate with the Tijuana police chief as they bring Gustavo’s brother, the local contact in Tijuana. Meanwhile, Irene is investigating the Saint family and ends up visiting Alton for the same.

As she leaves, she spots Officer Nix moving towards Alton’s shelter and immediately realizes that he may be up to something. Just as Nix is about to strike another deal, Irene interrupts. The cop makes an escape and Irene then asks Alton to cooperate in exchange for a safe distance from Nix. Leon does not seem too keen on dealing with Franklin and ends up substituting him for re-ups. Leon and his new partner then fall prey to a setup, but they, fortunately, get out in time. Gustavo visits his brother but is horrified to find the family dead. He then starts looking for the children.

