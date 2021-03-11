In the fourth episode of ‘Snowfall’ season 4, Franklin tries to dig deeper into the operations running behind Scully’s organization. Leon is trying to find Corey while handling Wanda. But if you’re up to date with the series and are anticipating the upcoming episode, here’s everything we know about ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 5!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 5 will release on March 17, 2021, at 10/9c on FX. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing new episodes every Wednesday on the channel at the aforementioned timeslot. The runtime of each episode is approximately 50 minutes.

Where to Watch Snowfall Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

If you prefer the traditional way of watching TV, you can catch ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 5 on FX. In case you miss its original broadcast, you can watch the episode on Hulu one day after the television broadcast. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can catch up on the show on live-TV websites and VOD platforms such as iTunes, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘Snowfall’ season 4 is called ‘The Get Back,’ where Franklin will be torn between business and loyalty, as tragedy will cause alliances to shift. Teddy will bail out Gustavo. Irene’s investigation will move closer to the Saint family. Here’s a promo for you to watch!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

The fourth hour of ‘Snowfall’ season 4 is titled ‘Expansion.’ The episode kicks off with Leon approaching Wanda, who is about to sell her tooth. Scully and his boys roll up on Leon and try to take him out. Wanda, in time, notifies him about Scully but ends up getting shot. Franklin goes to Leon, and they talk about Scully. They propose that it is best to team up against the lord of the underworld, and Franklin further suggests hiring a private investigator to find out what Scully is up to. The new informant gathers up his resources in a trailer and takes photographs of potential evidence against Scully. He successfully digs out information about him and learns his schedule.

Franklin has a conversation with his father about Paul Davis, who is set to put Franklin’s life in danger. Meanwhile, Wanda is slowly recovering and insists that Leon should stay by her side. Uncle Jerome is hesitant to expand their organization, but Franklin persuades him to do so. This is actually a trap set by Franklin to catch all the bad guys. Irene is still trying to extract information about Franklin through his father and a guy named Torino. The episode closes with Leon advancing towards one of Scully’s sites as he rolls up his window and engages in a shootout with Scully’s boys.

