In the latest episode of ‘Snowfall’ season 4, Leon is on the run, and everybody is looking for him. Franklin needs to stop Manboy and Scully from finding and killing him. Irene is still doing meticulous background checks on Franklin. If you want more details about the episode, you can head to the detailed recap at the bottom. But for now, here’s everything we know about ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 6!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 6 is scheduled to release on March 24, 2021, at 10/9c on FX. New episodes drop every Wednesday on the channel at the aforementioned timeslot. Every episode is approximately 50 minutes long.

Where to Watch Snowfall Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

If you’ve been following the show on television, then you can simply tune in to FX as and when ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 6 broadcasts. In case you’re looking for options online, you can watch the latest episodes on Hulu one day after it finishes airing on television. If you have cut the cord, you can resort to live-TV websites and VOD platforms such as iTunes, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime. The show is available to stream on the aforementioned websites.

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 6 is called ‘Say a Little Prayer,’ where Franklin will suffer the consequences of his choices. Jerome and Louie are set to expand the business. Meanwhile, Teddy will be sent reeling, possibly because of reports that might reach his knowledge, and Irene will deliver an ultimatum. Whatever the outcome is, the danger is lurking in every corner!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

‘Snowfall’ Season 4 Episode 5 is titled ‘The Get Back,’ and we see Leon in a disheveled state of mind. He is scared and having nightmares about Franklin shooting him. The cops are also looking for him. Meanwhile, Scully and Manboy have unfinished business to take care of. Scully’s daughter and Manboy’s niece die, which brings the two parties together. Leon wants to stay at his mother’s, but she doesn’t let him because they’d easily find him over there.

On the other hand, Irene is determinedly trying to dig out information about Franklin, and she won’t stop until she gets to the bottom. She interviews two people hoping to learn something about the underworld and Franklin’s involvement in it. Scully finds Leon and prepares to chase as he goes out of his hideout. But Franklin finds him at the right moment, and he, along with Uncle Jerome, takes him to a safe place. Leon is alive and okay. But the pressure is now upon Franklin as the other parties constantly hound him and pressurize him to tell them where he is. But Franklin is not giving away any information.

