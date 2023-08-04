Spy Classroom Season 2 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

In Spy Kyoushitsu 2nd Season or ‘Spy Classroom’ season 2 episode 4 titled ‘Mission: Forgetter iv,’ Thea and her team makes a plan to help send Matilda back to her home. Meanwhile, Klaus begins to connect the dots and realizes that Matilda is manipulating the second team. However, he decides to go after another spy named White Spider instead, while Thea and her team are left to fend for themselves. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of Spy Kyoushitsu 2nd Season or ‘Spy Classroom’ Season 2 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Spy Classroom Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

After taking all factors into consideration, Thea and her teams make a foolproof plan to send Matilda home safely. Meanwhile, Klaus arrives at a crime scene where he learns about brutal murders that are carried out by Matilda unbeknownst to everyone. He does know that Matilda is manipulating Thea’s team but he has other priorities so he can’t really focus on them for now.

That day, the White Spider meets Matilda and tries to learn about her motives. It turns out that Matilda just cares about herself and has no motherly love for her daughter. She just wants to use her to get back to her home. In the evening, Thea’s team takes her to the shipyard. Monika acts as a disturbance so that Matilda can be carried to the shipping containers.

But just when they are about to regroup, one of the guards stands next to them. Thea reassures everyone that he is working for the team. But she notices that Matilda was ready to kill the guard. She realizes that Matilda has dangerous killer instincts which leads to her confession that she is actually a spy. But Thea decides to not tell anyone as she wants to make Annette happy, so she continues with the plan. Elsewhere, Klaus has a confrontation with White Spider around the same time.

Spy Classroom Season 2 Episode 4 Ending: Is Matilda Dead? What Happens to White Spider?

Although Klaus eventually manages to corner the White Spider, the latter tells the boss of Lamplight that he will take a civilian’s life if he decides to come a step closer to him. Bonfire appears unperturbed by such warnings but then White Spider mentions that he has planted a bomb in a nearby hotel. Klaus initially feels that his enemy is bluffing but then it becomes quite obvious that he can be serious. Since the bomb will go off in 30 minutes, Klaus has to let White Spider go.

Meanwhile, at the shipyard, Thea gives Annett a 30 seconds window to say goodbye to her mother since she won’t be accompanying her on the trip. When Matilda asks her about joining her, Annett makes it clear that she prefers being with her friends more. She then gives his mother her toolbox back, but Matilda asks her to keep it. Annett instead gives her own which she had actually designed to look like her mother’s toolbox. Matilda acts quite surprised before Annett put her in the containers supposed to be loaded onto the ships and then locks them.

Annett thanks Thea for making her dream come true. Meanwhile, Klaus manages to diffuse the bomb and he finds Monika coming out of one of the sewers after accomplishing the task that she has been assigned. In a flashback, it is revealed that Matilda has actually found Annett in a garbage bin at a train station. She never really cared to be her mother but wanted to use her as a tool to hide the fact that she is a spy. Matilda even forced her to do plastic surgery in which one of her eyes got crushed.

Matilda reveals to White Spider that she has no motherly instincts towards her and does not really care for her. Interestingly she has also planted a bomb to kill Annette after she leaves. Klaus later manages to find Annette observing the ships from a distance. It turns out that she has found the truth about her mother and knew that she planned to kill her. That’s why she turned the tables on her and sent her into the container with the toolbox containing the bomb. Just a few minutes later, the bomb went off and Matilda died on the spot. Meanwhile, the White Spider managed to escape.

