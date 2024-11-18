Stacey Koon: What Happened to the LAPD Officer?

ABC News’ ‘Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992’ is a 2017 documentary that delves into the decade leading up to the 1992 LA riots, examining the events and tensions that culminated in the unrest. A pivotal focus is the role of the four police officers involved in the arrest of Rodney King, including Stacey Koon. He was a sergeant with the LAPD at the time and was one of the officers charged in the controversial case that became a flashpoint for discussions about police brutality and systemic racism.

Stacey Koon Served in the US Air Force Before Joining the LAPD

Stacey Koon was born on November 23, 1950, in Lynwood, California, during a period of significant political and social change in the United States. The 1960s and early 1970s saw the civil rights movement challenge systemic racial inequalities, while the Vietnam War fueled widespread anti-war sentiment and societal divisions. Amid this backdrop, Koon joined the US Air Force in 1971, a time when military service was both a contentious issue and a source of personal discipline for many. He served for three years, gaining valuable experience before leaving the Air Force in 1974. By that time, Koon had already earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Los Angeles.

Pursuing a career in law enforcement aligned with his longstanding aspirations, and soon after, he joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1976 as an Officer. Stacey Koon was always driven by a desire to build a strong professional and academic profile. He continued to pursue academic excellence and obtained a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Los Angeles. Demonstrating his commitment to public service, he furthered his education with a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Southern California. Koon’s dedication to his career was evident in his steady rise through the ranks of law enforcement. In 1978, he was promoted to the rank of Level 3 police officer, and in 1982, he became a Sergeant.

Koon was one of the police officers who were involved in the infamous March 3, 1991 arrest of Rodney King. He was the supervising officer at the scene after King led police on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles, eventually stopping in Lake View Terrace. Koon took command of the situation and reportedly directed officers to use force tactics. This included baton strikes, kicks, and a Taser to subdue King, who was reportedly intoxicated and resisting compliance. Although Koon did not physically strike King, he is said to have authorized and overseen the actions of his subordinates. This was captured in a bystander’s video, which reportedly showed King being brutally beaten while on the ground.

Stacey Koon Was Twice Tried For the 1991 Rodney King Assault

The footage became a flashpoint for debates on police brutality and systemic racism. Koon’s role as the ranking officer placed him at the center of public scrutiny and subsequent legal proceedings. In 1992, Koon, along with three other officers- Laurence Powell, Timothy Wind, and Theodore Briseno- were charged with assault and the use of excessive force in state court. In a contentious move, the trial was moved from Los Angeles to Simi Valley, a predominantly white suburban community. On April 29, 1992, the jury acquitted Koon and the other officers of all charges, except one officer, for a lesser charge, citing that the use of force was within police guidelines. The verdicts ignited outrage across the nation, particularly among African American communities, who saw it as a blatant miscarriage of justice. The decision acted as a catalyst for the 1992 Los Angeles riots, a six-day upheaval marked by widespread looting, arson, and violence.

In 1992, Koon published a book titled ‘Presumed Guilty: The Tragedy of the Rodney King Affair,’ where he justified his actions during the incident and placed responsibility for the riots on sensalization by the media and community politics. In October of the same year, he discussed these views as a guest on ‘A Closer Look with Faith Daniels.’ However, his defense did not stand long in the public eye. In 1993, Stacey Koon and three other officers were retried in federal court for civil rights violations, with Koon being convicted of “deprivation of rights under color of law” and sentenced to 30 months in prison. Although the Ninth Circuit initially vacated the sentencing in 1994, the US Supreme Court later upheld it in 1996, ruling the shorter sentence was within the district court’s discretion.

Stacey Koon Has Not Made Any Public Statements in Recent Times

In November 1995, while residing in a halfway house, Stacey Koon was reportedly the target of an attempted attack by a gunman believed to have sought his life. Following his release, Koon retreated to Castaic, a town north of Los Angeles, where he lived a relatively quiet life. A 2007 Time magazine report indicated that he primarily relied on royalties from his earlier book for income. By 2012, additional reports surfaced suggesting that Koon was working as a chauffeur for the Los Angeles-based limousine service Music Express. Over the years, numerous media outlets have attempted to contact Koon, but his response, delivered through his attorney, has remained consistent.

He has expressed disappointment that the events surrounding his case have only fueled the sensationalism of racial issues rather than fostering meaningful change. His attorney remarked that Koon has grown weary of what he perceives as the “closed-mindedness of so many people” and has chosen to move on with his life. Koon resurfaced in the news in 2018 when he was arrested in Santa Clarita, California, for driving under the influence. He pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to three years of probation, along with the requirement to install an alcohol interlock device in his vehicle. Since that incident, he has largely maintained a low profile and avoided public appearances.

