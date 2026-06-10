Stefan Wilhelmy: Where is the Founder of Pearadise Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Big Girls Wanted: Escaping Pearadise’ is a three-part true crime documentary series that chronicles the allegations against the Pearadise mansion and the community’s owner, Stefan Wilhelmy, led by several women who were former members of the community. Shedding light on both sides of the coin, the docuseries gives voice to the alleged victims of Pearadise as well as Stefan, who maintains his innocence.

Stefan Wilhelmy is Accused of Misconduct by Various Pearadise Members

Born and brought up in Berlin, Germany, Stefan Wilhelmy moved to the United States in 2004. In 2011, he settled in Las Vegas, Nevada. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he established Pearadise, a self-described safe space for plus-size women. The online community became a hit as it gained nearly 250,000 TikTok followers. Advertising it as a body-positive, all-inclusive group, Stefan attracted several plus-size women from different parts of the nation to move into a spacious Las Vegas mansion with him and become part of the community. While he claims he hosts body-positive events in a non-judgmental environment, the women who lived with him have different accounts of their experiences in the mansion.

Multiple women have come forward and accused Stefan of manipulation, sexual assault, victimization, and coercion. A couple of women described him as a predator, claiming that they were sexually assaulted when they went to an event at the Pearadise mansion. A few women also alleged that Stefan fetishized them and pressured them to gain weight. One of the women said, “He’s selling a fantasy. You’ll be loved here, worshipped like a goddess, but they don’t tell you the price that you pay.” Another woman added, “He says, ‘This is just a body positive space, and I just love fat women, and it’s totally innocent,’ when it’s totally not.” Several other women in the community supported them.

Stefan Wilhelmy Maintains His Innocence and Keeps the Pearadise Community Running

In response to the allegations, Stefan Wilhelmy sued five former members of Pearadise for defamation and other related claims. In his lawsuit, Wilhelmy challenged the characterization of his actions, reportedly arguing that the specific behaviors alleged by the defendants did not meet the legal threshold for sexual assault. However, the court ultimately dismissed his defamation claims and ordered him to pay attorney’s fees.

On September 5, 2025, Stefan held a Luau Party/Body Positive Club Night at Club Bounce in Long Beach, California. The following month, he also hosted the Pearadise Halloween Boo-Ty Bash at the Pearadise mansion. In December 2025, he also responded to the allegations against him on a social media post, stating, “There’s no place like #pearadise 🫶 Standing up for #bodypositivity is not always easy. Giving people a space to be themselves, without the relentless hate, is not easy at all. I’ll always be here.. For the right people!” In April 2026, Stefan and several other Pearadise members took a road trip to Mesa, Arizona, to meet Xiomara. The following month, he was heartbroken to learn that one of the members of his community, Shay, had passed away.

“She influenced so many to be confident, love their bodies, accept others however they are, support others in their endeavors and challenges. Shay was one of the most loyal humans anyone would be proud to call their friend. I am still at a loss for words, dear God, why her. Why already. Gone way too soon,” he stated. Being sociable, Stefan enjoys spending time with Pearadise members, playing board games, and hosting and attending pool parties and barbecues. The travel enthusiast claims to have visited 47 of the 50 states in the nation. Besides exploring the landmarks and national parks, he also loves learning about the local culture and food of the places he visits. On the professional front, Stefan works from home and runs his own business that focuses on electronics and software development.

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