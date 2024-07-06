Stepahnie Parze Murder: What Happened to John Ozbilgen?

The evening of October 30, 2019, marked the last time Stephanie Parze’s family saw her. She left their home and did not contact them afterward. Her car and personal belongings were later found at her house, and after an extensive 87-day search, her body was discovered discarded by the side of the highway. In Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders’ episode ‘Hashtag Halloween Horror,’ Stephanie’s family shares stories of her life and the events leading up to her murder. The episode also highlights the police investigation that provided insights into the potential identity of her killer.

Stephanie Parze Was the Light of Her Family

Stephanie Nicole Parze was born on February 19, 1994, to Edward and Sharlene Parze. As their eldest daughter, she grew up with her three sisters, Brianna, Karissa, and Hailey Parze, in Freehold Township, New Jersey. Stephanie was the light of the family, always the loudest, most spirited, and cheerful. Their vacations were twice as adventurous because she was always goofing around and trying to ensure everyone had as much fun as possible. Stephanie was also the most creative in her family, particularly interested in makeup.

As she grew older, Stephanie started her own YouTube channel, showcasing her work in special effects makeup, which quickly caught the attention of many viewers. Her channel grew in popularity, and alongside her job as a nanny, she made a decent income for her family. She decided to move out of her parent’s house and began living independently in a home just six minutes away from theirs. One thing she missed in her life was having a partner and settling down, and she often spoke to her followers about her desire to meet the right guy and start a family.

Stephanie Parze’s Body was Found on the Side of the Highway

Before her dreams could be fulfilled, everything fell apart. On October 30, 2019, Stephanie Parze and her sisters and parents went to see a psychic show. They had a great time, feeling like their holiday celebrations were starting on the right note. After bidding goodbye to her family, Stephanie drove home and told them she would text when she arrived. But no text was ever received. Her family assumed she might have been tired and that it had slipped her mind. However, when they checked on her the next day, there was no sign of her. Her car was still in the driveway, and her cell phone was also in the house.

When Stephanie did not show up for work the next day, her family became alarmed and contacted all her friends. They also informed the police, who launched a search investigation that lasted for 87 days. On January 26, 2020, two teenage boys walking along Route 9 south of Old Mill Road in Old Bridge Township, New Jersey, noticed a foul smell. They saw a tree and looked closer, discovering human remains. The police were called, and the remains were identified as Stephanie’s. The cause of her death was determined to be asphyxiation caused by strangulation.

Stephanie Parze’s Suspected Killer Left Anrgy Messages For Her

When Stephanie Parze’s family was looking for her, they had her phone and decided to look through her text messages to see who she had been talking to. The last person to have contacted her was her boyfriend, John Ozbilgen, whom she had been seeing since August 2019 after meeting him online. She had told her family she thought he was the one, but her hopes were dashed. Stephanie confided in her sisters that John had hit her. On September 23, she even called 911 to report a domestic assault. Her father rushed to her house to help, and the police took John away, but Stephanie never filed a case.

Even before the assault incident, Stephanie had been quite spooked and used to tell her family that she thought her house was haunted. She had seen a handprint on her bathroom mirror after she had come out of the shower. One of her pet parakeets had also mysteriously died. Her family alleged that it was John who was using these tactics to scare her and keep her close to him because she was growing weary of the relationship. The last few texts he sent her were angry and demanding, insisting she talk to him.

John Ozbilgen Killed Himself Before He Could be Investigated

On November 8, 2019, John Ozbilgen was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography. Stephanie’s family felt relieved, thinking that he would be interrogated and the truth about her disappearance would come out. However, John didn’t reveal much. The police theorized that John, frustrated by Stephanie’s lack of response to his messages, went to her house to wait for her. When she arrived, he allegedly attacked and killed her, disposing of her body by the side of the road. Despite this theory, there was no concrete evidence to support it. Consequently, the judge ruled that the pornography charge was insufficient to keep him in jail, and he was released on November 19.

After being released, John Ozbilgen went to his parents’ house in Freehold Township, New Jersey. On November 22, he committed suicide by hanging himself in their garage and left a note behind. In the note, he didn’t disclose the location of Stephanie’s body but stated that everything being said in the media was true, except for the pornography allegation. He expressed that he couldn’t face going to prison and felt he had dug himself into a hole he couldn’t escape from. Before Stephanie’s family could get any closure, the primary suspect in the case was gone, leaving many questions unanswered.

