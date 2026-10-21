Stephanie Pavlons Murder: Where is Matthew Pahl Now?

In the episode titled ‘The Lady in the Woods’ of A&E’s ‘Killer Investigations,’ the primary focus is on the mysterious disappearance and horrific killing of a 44-year-old mother of one named Stephanie Pavlons in Wisconsin in 2022. As the detectives delved deeper into the case, they uncovered a series of familial secrets and a tragic story of physical abuse sustained by Stephanie for months and years, leading to her murder. The documentary features insightful interviews with her loved ones and the officials who helped solve the case.

Stephanie Pavlons’ Remains Were Found More Than Two Weeks After Her Disappearance

Born around 1978, Stephanie Pavlons was the beloved daughter of Georgiann and Richard Pavlons. Described as a compassionate and loving woman, she was also known for her sense of humor among her loved ones. With her contagious high-spirited energy, she could light up even the dullest of rooms. By the early 2000s, she was in a relationship with Matthew Pahl, with whom she also had a daughter. The doting mother led a seemingly content life in Wisconsin with her live-in boyfriend and daughter until fate intervened.

After last being seen leaving her apartment on August 23, 2022, the 44-year-old woman was found dead by a group of construction workers in a wooded area near Golf Road in the city of Delafield, a couple of weeks later, on September 9, 2022. After the authorities conducted an autopsy, they couldn’t determine the cause of her death due to the badly decomposed remains, but concluded that she had died on August 23.

Stephanie Pavlons Had a Written Record of the Physical Abuse She Endured at the Hands of the Killer

As the police began investigating the homicide of Stephanie Pavlons, they reviewed the surveillance footage of her neighborhood and spotted her walking out of her apartment on the morning of August 23, 2022, with a black purse and a pink water bottle in her hand. About a minute later, her longtime boyfriend, Matthew Pahl, exited the apartment. According to the footage, he returned to the building at around 11:15 am with a pink water bottle, believed to be the same one Stephanie had carried earlier. Later, he was also seen carrying a large shopping bag with a black purse resembling hers. Upon digging deeper into Stephanie’s relationship with Matthew, the detectives learned that their relationship was far from perfect and that they had been dating on and off for over two decades.

During his interview, Matthew reportedly asked the investigators if they believed that he had “cut up a body in there or something?” before they even told him why he was being questioned. He told them that he had last seen Stephanie weeks earlier, when she had allegedly accompanied him to Orthopedic Associates for his appointment. According to him, when he returned to the car, she was nowhere to be seen. What raised further suspicion about him was that he didn’t report her missing, despite having been in a relationship for over 20 years. As per investigative reports, he also claimed that she had been threatening suicide at the time of her disappearance. Upon searching Stephanie’s apartment, the detectives came across her daily planner, which detailed her account of her relationship with Matthew.

One of the entries read, “another depressing & physically abusing day. I think he likes to do it even though he says he doesn’t ‘Hate my Life.'” In another entry, she reportedly wrote, “Go home power washed instead & got hit hard which left a nice mark on my chest, got a nice scar along w/ it.” The investigators also found photos on her cell phone that captured a swollen eye and a red mark on her breast. They delved deeper into Matthew’s internet search history, which showed that he began searching for her obituary 15 days before her remains were found. Finally, armed with enough evidence, Matthew was arrested and charged with the murder of Stephanie Pavlons in September 2023.

Matthew Pahl is Currently Incarcerated at a Wisconsin Prison

In late 2025, Matthew Pahl’s homicide trial finally commenced. During the trial, the prosecution admitted that the case was based on circumstantial evidence but told the jury that the cell phone records of the defendant linked him to the murder. They also painted him as an abusive boyfriend, supported by Stephanie’s words written in her daily planner and witness testimonies about such violent incidents. “Mr. Pahl was a violent and abusive partner. He killed Ms. Pavlons because she was trying to leave him. Something he couldn’t let happen,” the prosecutor told the jury. Meanwhile, the defense argued that Matthew was innocent and Stephanie was suicidal. Finally, on November 4, 2025, the jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching a final verdict.

Matthew Pahl was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of his girlfriend, Stephanie Pavlons. A week later, on November 11, 2025, his sentencing hearing took place. The prosecution also highlighted that he was the primary person of interest in a 1993 murder case in Milwaukee. Defending himself and denying any involvement in the 1993 murder, the convict took the stand and maintained his innocence, stating, “I want to correct some of the puke coming out of Gordon’s mouth.” He also added, “I am the only victim here.” Ultimately, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and an additional 12 and a half years to be served consecutively. As of today, the 58-year-old killer is serving his sentence at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel, Wisconsin.

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