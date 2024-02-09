How Did Stephen Beal’s Wife Die? Was She Killed?

On May 15, 2018, a blast in Aliso Viejo, California, led to the death of the owner of Magyar Kozmetika spa, Ildiko Kranjnyak. After investigating just who might have sent her the explosive that took away her life, it was revealed that the man behind the murder was none other than Stephen Beal, Kranjnyak’s former partner. The case is well detailed in ‘Dateline: Death at the Spa’ and allows the viewers to understand just how things happened the way they did. The tumultuous nature of the relationship between the two and the fatal result of it all certainly captured the attention of the world, but it also led many to dig deep into Stephen’s past. As such, the past death of his wife, Christine Beal, under mysterious circumstances became a point of interest for many, with many wondering just how she died and if there was someone responsible for it all.

Stephen Beal’s Wife Died Under Unexplainable Circumstances

Christine Beal’s death happened in 2008 while she was trying to move a heavy piece of furniture alongside her husband, Stephen Bael. The lady in question seemingly fell down the stairs, and the heavy bureau injured her pelvic and hip area. After the apparent accident, the coroner’s report indicated that Christine’s death could not be wholly attributed to the trauma she received during the furniture-moving incident, though the report also commented that the possibility of a could play was relatively low.

While the coroner’s report ruled Christine’s cause of death as undermined, her autopsy revealed further details that complicated the situation even more. The latter stated that Chirstine’s death had happened due to pancreatitis, electrolyte imbalance, and chronic lead intoxication. As for the toxicology report, it was revealed through the same that Christine had high amounts of benzodiazepine in the system, which gave many a pause.

Specifically, the amount of benzodiazepine in Chjristine’s body was 24 times more than the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health standards. When compared to an average person in the US, Christine had about 100 times more benzodiazepine in her system. The chemical in question is often used as a treatment for anxiety. Given all of the information, medical examiners were unable to determine a conclusive cause of death, though they all believed it to be a natural one, with the trauma of the accident contributing significantly to Christine’s passing.

Stephen Beal’s Wife’s Death Case Has Been Reopened

When Christine Bael passed away, few believed it to have been caused by ill intent. However, following Stephen Bael’s involvement in the death of his ex-girlfriend Ildiko Kranjnyak, the investigators could not help but reopen Christine’s case, especially given the fact that a definite answer to the cause of death had never been found. As for Stephen himself, his behavior after his wife’s death undoubtedly raised many eyebrows after the revelation of his recent actions.

When Stephen tried to claim insurance money from his employer, Marsh & McLennan, and the insurance company, American Life Insurance Company of New York, the organizations rejected his claim, stating that Christine’s death had not been an accident. Hence, he filed a lawsuit that allowed him to win $550,000 in compensation. As per a statement in Christine’s autopsy report, Stephen had not been cooperative with the medical examiners and was reluctant to share information about his wife, which they found odd.

More recently, on November 14, 2023, Stephen had to go on trial in order to defend himself against a federal fraud charge. The accusation stated that Sptehpen had not mentioned a bankruptcy processing worth $350,000 that he had received from Christine’s estate. He was also accused of fraudulently benefiting from insurance claims and Social Security benefits. Given his past and more recent actions, many cannot help but wonder if Stephen’s involvement in his wife’s death was more than he has revealed, but no conclusive answer has been found till now.

