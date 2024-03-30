14 Best Stephen King Movies on Hulu, Max and Prime (Mar 2024)

Divulging the eerie and equally captivating world of Stephen King’s imagination is not everyone’s cup of tea. The spine-chilling adaptations of his works have both petrified and bewildered audiences across the globe, delivering unforgettable journeys through the master of horror’s iconic tales. If you are up for it, in this list we bring you the best Stephen King movies that you can stream on Hulu, Prime, and Max.

14. Cujo (1983)

This one is for the dog-lovers. ‘Cujo,’ directed by Lewis Teague, follows a friendly St. Bernard named Cujo who is bitten by a rabid bat and goes insane, attacking and killing people. Often following the POV of the dog, the film, and the novel, offer an interesting take on the horror genre by using a dog as the subject. The film stars Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro, Daniel Hugh-Kelly, Christopher Stone, and Ed Lauter. You can watch it here.

13. Carrie (1976 & 2013)

High school teenager Carrie has always been mistreated, bullied, and harassed by her peers as well as her fanatic mother who often keeps her locked inside a closet. But none of them know that Carrie has a strange ability that she can use to bring an end to all of them. After all, you don’t mess with a person who can move things with his/her mind. What’s the worst that can happen when such a person is pushed to her limit? Certainly nothing good. And Stephen King makes it clear. The 1976 adaptation has been directed by Brian De Palma and stars Sissy Spacek as Carrie and Piper Laurie as Carrie’s mother. It is also John Travolta’s debut feature film. The 2013 adaptation has been directed by Kimberly Peirce and stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Carrie and Julianne Moore as Carrie’s mom. You can watch the 1976 version here and the 2013 version here.

12. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022)

Directed by John Lee Hancock, ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone explores the unlikely friendship of a teenager named Craig and wealthy elderly businessman Mr. John Harrigan whom Craig’s now-dead mother had asked Craig to read to every week. Craig gifts Harrigan an iPhone for Christmas through which they stay connected. While this strengthens their friendship, things take an eerie turn after Harrigan dies and Craig finds out that Harrigan is reaching out to him from beyond the grave, killing those who have hurt Craig one way or another. Will Craig be able to stop this or will he let this continue considering he is being helped? ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ offers a whole new take on the phrase ‘some connections never die.’ The film stars Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland, Joe Tippett, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Cyrus Arnold. You can watch it here.

11. Children of the Corn (1984 & 2020)

This movie gives shape to a potentially possible scenario i.e. children deciding to take control. In fact, that is what happens in this film. Led by a 12-year-old girl named Eden who is possessed by an invisible dark entity, the children of a small Nebraska town start brutally killing all the adults to prevent them from burning the corn fields for government subsidy without thinking about the children’s future. However, only one young girl named Boleyn is against this and tries to stop Eden. But even if Boleyn is able to do that, how can she stop the dark entity? Starring Kate Moyer, Elena Kampouris, Callan Mulvey, Bruce Spence, Stephen Hunter, and Erika Heynatz, ‘Children of the Corn’ (2020) is directed by Kurt Wimmer. You can watch it here. The 1984 version is slightly different and has 9-year-old Isaac Chroner in place of Eden although the motive is the same. It is directed by Fritz Kiersch. You can watch the 1984 version here.

10. The Boogeyman (2023)

Like Pennywise from ‘It,’ the Boogeyman too feeds off people’s fears. However, there’s one more thing that it feeds on, grief. So when it gets the taste of the grief of therapist Will and his daughters Sadie and Sawyer, all of whom are coping with a common loss, it latches onto them. The question is: will it be with them forever? After all, pain only ends with death. Or will Sadie and Sawyer find a way to get rid of it? Directed by Rob Savage, ‘The Boogeyman’ stars Sophie Thatcher, Vivien Lyra Blair, Chris Messina, and David Dastmalchian. You can watch the film here.

9. The Dark Half (1993)

What would you do if your alter ego tried to take over your life? Would you kill it? But that would mean you would have to kill yourself. There is another option. You can live with it although it poses a lot of risks. All these angles are explored in George A. Romero’s ‘The Dark Half’ wherein author Thad Beaumont (Timothy Hutton), who uses the pen-name ‘George Stark’ to write his suspense thrillers, finds himself locking horns with his George Stark self who is bent on terrorizing Thad’s loved ones, including murder. Starring Timothy Hutton, Amy Madigan, Michael Rooker, Julie Harris, and Robert Joy, ‘The Dark Half’ ranked 6th in the box office charts in its opening weekend. Hutton’s portrayal of Thad Beaumont/George Stark was highly praised. You can watch the film here.

8. Apt Pupil (1998)

This Bryan Singer directorial explores the deal made between a 16-year-old kid named Todd Bowden and his elderly neighbor Arthur Denker whom Todd finds out to be a former commandant named Kurt Dussander who served at a Nazi concentration camp. Todd begins to blackmail Arthur, learning details about camps and genocide that he is fascinated by. Arthur on the other hand uses his information to coax Arthur into doing better at his studies. But what if someone else finds out about the truth about Arthur? Will Todd be of any help? ‘Apt Pupil’ is a true-to-form psychological thriller starring Ian McKellen as Arthur Denker/Kurt Dussander and Brad Renfro as Todd Bowden. It won the Best Horror Film award at the 25th Saturn Awards. Ian McKellen too won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor. You can watch the film here.

7. The Dead Zone (1983)

Being able to see the future can be unsettling. This is what ‘The Dead Zone’ makes clear. We follow schoolteacher Johnny Smith, played by Christopher Walken, whose dormant ability to see a person’s past, present, and future, is activated after he comes out of a coma following an accident. But for his ability to take effect, he has to come in physical contact with the person. In one such case, he finds out the danger of the rise of aspiring politician Greg Stillson, played by Martin Sheen, and thus decides to kill him. Will Smith be successful? To find out, you can watch this David Cronenberg directorial, which does full justice to King’s eponymous novel, right here.

6. 1922 (2017)

Wilfred James (Thomas Jane), a farmer, forces his young son Henry (Dylan Schmid) to kill his mother Arlette (Wilfred’s wife; played by Molly Parker) who wants Wilfred to sell his farm and move to a different place. She is buried and rats feed on her corpse. As fate would have it, Henry leaves with his partner, and Wilfred starts turning delirious and is even attacked by rats. Is this his dead wife’s doing? What about the dream he had of his wife showing him the ill fate of Henry and his partner? A bizarre film that is bound to stay with you for a long time, ‘1922’ is intriguing as much as it is disturbing. You can watch this Zak Hilditch directorial right here.

5. Pet Semetary (2019)

An ER doctor named Louis moves to Ludlow, Maine, with his family, including his wife Rachel and two kids Gage and Ellie. When the family cat Church dies, they bury it in the ancient pet cemetery located in the woods near their new house. Unbeknownst to them, the burial ground is home to a dark force that brings the buried back from the dead. While Church does return, it costs the life of Ellie. Louis then decides to bring Ellie back from the dead by burying her at the very cemetery. Is that a good decision? He is even warned by his shady neighbor Jud that the dead should remain dead. But Ellie returns and she is anything but Louis’ daughter. Directed by Kevin Kölsch, ‘Pet Semetary’ stars Jason Clarke, Jeté Laurence, Amy Seimetz, Lucas Lavoie, and John Lithgow. You can watch it here.

4. In the Tall Grass (2019)

Directed by Vincenzo Natali, this one follows siblings Becky (Laysla De Oliveira), who is pregnant, and Cal (Avery Whitted) who are on their way to their aunt’s place when they hear a young boy’s yelling voice coming from a field of grass nearby. Realizing that he is lost and needs help, the siblings enter the field to find out only to lose themselves. Slowly, horror grips the two as they realize that the field of grass is a maze that is continuously moving. And what about the kid? Well, all that this he, whose name is Tobin (Will Buie Jr.), has to say is that anything that is dead, the grass cannot move. There’s also his even weirder father Ross (Patrick Wilson) whom the grass seems to have taken its toll on heavily. If you want to find out what Tobin means and whether the siblings figure a way out of the maze, you can watch the film here. And be prepared to be a-mazed.

3. Gerald’s Game (2017)

A steamy vacation of an adult couple that they planned to rekindle the spark in their relationship turns dreadful after the husband dies while the wife is handcuffed to the bed. Death during foreplay as one might call it. Thus begins the wife’s eerie experience as she tries to figure out what’s real and what’s not after being subjected to supernatural occurrences. ‘Gerald’s Game’ is a rare film that offers a whole new take on horror. Starring Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood, ‘Gerald’s Game’ is directed by Mike Flanagan. You can watch it here.

2. It (2017)

This Andy Muschietti directorial is the highest-grossing horror film ever made and for good reason. And King certainly didn’t hold back when creating a scary character that would stand the test of time. We have a cut-throat clown named Pennywise, played brilliantly by Bill Skarsgård, who returns to the town of Derry, Maine, every 27 years to feed on his victims’ fears and subsequently them. His latest targets are a group of kids who try to fight off the clown in their own makeshift ways. To find out whether they are successful, you can watch ‘It’ here.

1. Stand By Me (1986)

This one is a coming-of-age drama as opposed to a horror film although one can agree coming-of-age can sometimes be scary. We have a group of four kids who decide to find the missing corpse of another 12-year-old boy. But as they say, it’s not just the destination but the journey that matters as well. Only this time, thanks to Stephen King, things are much more intense and hit harder. Starring Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O’Connell, ‘Stand By Me has been directed by Rob Reiner. You can watch the film here.

