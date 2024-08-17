Steven Gambles Murder: Where is Jordan Jacobs Now?

In July 2021, Steven Gambles went out for dinner with a friend in Plano, Texas, planning to enjoy a pleasant evening in the city. He spoke with his mother, said goodbye, and later that night, his family received the tragic news that he had been shot to death in his car. As the police investigated the homicide, exploring various leads, Steven’s parents insisted that their son had no enemies who would want to harm him. Investigation Discovery’s ‘See No Evil’ episode titled ‘The Wrong Look’ details how CCTV footage was instrumental in identifying Steven’s killer and uncovering the perpetrator’s motives.

Steven Gambles Was Killed Execution-Style in His Car

Steven Christopher Gambles II was born on January 31, 1989, while his parents, Elder Steven Sr. and Phyllis Gant Gambles, were residing in Denton, Texas. The family felt complete with the arrival of Steven’s younger brother, Marcus, a few years later. Their home was filled with love, laughter, and unwavering support for their children. Encouraged to pursue his interests, Steven thrived in his career as an adult. As a creative and meticulous perfectionist, he started his own business crafting and manufacturing leather bags, ensuring each product was of the highest quality.

In addition to building his business empire, Steven had a passion for photography and design, which he used to promote his products. Living in Plano, Texas, he was making the most of his life as a 32-year-old. He was engaged to a partner he loved and had everything going for him. On the evening of July 8, 2021, Steven went out for dinner with his friend Chantelle Finch at Benihana. They enjoyed their meal and spent time catching up. After dinner, Steven dropped Chantelle off at her car and then returned to his vehicle.

At this point, a man wearing a neon security jacket approached Steven. CCTV footage later revealed that Steven lowered his window to speak with the man. Moments later, the man pulled out a gun, shot Steven once in the head, and fled the scene. By the time emergency services arrived Steven had already passed away. His younger brother was the first to be notified, and he subsequently informed his parents in the middle of the night. The crime puzzled the police, as it appeared senseless, and the identity and motives of the killer remained elusive.

Steven Gambles’ Killer Waited For Him Outside His Car

The police considered various possibilities as they began their investigation, looking into Steven’s connections to gambling gangs or potential drug use. Still, nothing in his life seemed to raise any red flags. His car had been parked in front of a store, so the police gathered CCTV footage from all the nearby stores. The footage revealed that the man who shot Steven had been lurking near his car for a couple of hours beforehand. At one point, the man even attempted to break into the car. Coincidentally, just as the man gained access to the vehicle, Steven walked by with his friend after dropping her off.

At that point, the perpetrator quickly jumped out and positioned himself on the opposite side of the road, waiting for Steven to settle into the driver’s seat before approaching him. The crime appeared too planned, making it a top priority for the police to identify the killer. They tracked the direction he fled, collecting CCTV footage from nearby roads to trace his path. The footage eventually showed the suspect entering a building just a few blocks away and running upstairs. His behavior was suspicious, so the police obtained CCTV footage from the building’s hallway and meticulously reviewed it.

Steven Gambles’ Killer Had Only Intended to Rob Him

Since the man had always kept his face covered, it took some time for the police to identify him from the footage showing him walking to and from the building at various times during the day. A breakthrough came when he was seen walking up the stairs with a woman, providing a clearer view of his face. This led to his identification as Jordan Christopher Jacobs. The footage revealed that Jordan had entered the building and exited just minutes later, now wearing the security vest. He immediately went to the spot where the crime was committed and returned shortly after, concealing something under his vest, which the police suspected was the gun.

Another officer, while reviewing earlier security footage to find any connection between the two men, discovered a crucial clue. The footage showed Jordan walking out of the store and crossing paths with Steven while Chantelle exited the car. The police soon apprehended Jordan at his home and brought him in for questioning. Initially, he claimed they had mistaken him for someone else with the same name, insisting it was all a misunderstanding. However, as the police persisted, Jordan adjusted his story. He confessed that he had gone to the store with his girlfriend and felt that Steven had looked at her in a way that upset him.

This made Jordan extremely angry, and once he returned home, he decided to go back and rob Steven to “teach him a lesson.” When he reached Steven’s car, Jordan managed to get inside and discovered a gun in the glove compartment—a firearm that Steven carried for his safety. Seeing his potential victim, Jordan approached Steven, but when he realized that Steven might resist and put up a fight, he decided to shoot him instead. It was a senseless crime that tragically claimed the life of a young, innocent man.

Jordan Jacobs is Incarcerated Today

Just 14 hours after the murder on July 9, 2021, the police successfully apprehended Jordan Jacobs and charged him with capital murder. The swift investigation and the overwhelming evidence collected led to his trial beginning in October 2022. The prosecution meticulously presented their case, confident in the strength of the evidence, which included CCTV footage, witness testimonies, and the circumstances surrounding the crime. The jury found Jordan guilty of the charge, and he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now 26 years old, Jordan is serving his sentence at the James V. Allred Unit in Wichita Falls, Texas. He will spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

