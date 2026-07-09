Steven Hale Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

In Hulu’s ‘Return to Fox Hollow: New Victims, Darker Secrets,’ the primary focus is on the horrific discovery of the human remains found on a lavish property in Westfield, Indiana, in the 1990s. 28-year-old Steven Hale was one of the young gay men whose remains were discovered alongside several others. His disappearance and the mystery behind it, including the possible perpetrators, are explored in the documentary, which is a follow-up to the docuseries ‘The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer.’ It features exclusive interviews with familiar and new faces, covering new evidence and fresh developments related to the case.

Steven Hale’s Sudden Disappearance Remained Mysterious For Years

On November 14, 1967, in Indianapolis, Indiana, Donald Louis “Don” Hale and Susie Spurlin Hale welcomed a little bundle of joy in the form of Steven Spurlin Hale. Described as a kind and compassionate individual, Steven had the ability to light up even the dullest of rooms with his mere presence. While he was a beloved son and friend, the Indianapolis resident was also a dedicated professional, working as a custodian at a restaurant. So, when the 28-year-old man suddenly vanished into thin air on April 1, 1994, from the Indianapolis Central Library, his loved ones got worried about his well-being. His remains were later discovered near a property at 1111 East 156th Street in Westfield, Indiana, in September 1996.

Steven Hale’s Alleged Killer Fled the Country After an Arrest Warrant Was Issued Against Him

According to the documentary, Steven Hale was acquainted with Thomas Ackerman, who was one of the last people to see him alive. Moreover, the area where he disappeared was the same one where Richard Douglas Hamilton Jr. was last seen before he also disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Soon after Steven vanished, Thomas was stopped by the police for a traffic violation, for he was in possession of cocaine, a shovel, a map, and a blanket with what appeared to be blood stains. It made him a possible suspect in Steven’s disappearance.

The detectives also searched Thomas’ home, where they confiscated his computer and dug deeper into his phone records. However, no incriminating or direct physical evidence linked him to the crime. By June 1996, the authorities discovered that a local businessman named Herbert “Herb” Richard Baumeister was allegedly responsible for sexually assaulting and killing several young gay men in Indianapolis and disposing of their remains at his Fox Hollow Farm estate in Westfield. When they searched his property in September 1996, Steven’s remains were found on the property alongside several other victims, including Richard Hamilton Jr., Allen Broussard, Johnny Bayer, and more. Before Herb could be arrested, he fled to Ontario, where he took his own life without confessing to any of the murders.

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