Where Are Steven White and Nathaniel Napier Now?

In the episode titled ‘The Root Beer Float Murder’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours,’ the primary focus is on the tragic and sudden passing of Harold “Peanut” Allen in Freetown, Indiana, in December 2022. When it was found that foul play was involved in the case, the police dug deeper into his wife, Marsha Allen, and his stepdaughter, Ashley Jones. The reinvestigation began after Steven White and Nathaniel Napier were taken into custody for an unrelated crime, and one of them testified against Ashley.

Steven White and Nathaniel Napier Were Hired By Ashley Jones to Burglarize Marsha Allen’s Home

Steven Andrew White was born on January 7, 1994, to William Jones, who was the uncle of Ashley Jones’ late husband, Tyrson Jones. In September 2023, Ashley hired Steven and another man, Nathaniel Kane Napier, to commit a burglary at her mother’s home on North State Road 135 in Freetown, Indiana. On the morning of September 19, around 8:00 am, the two men broke into the residence by breaking a window and stole several guns and jewelry, along with several other valuable belongings, before fleeing the scene. Marsha reported the incident to the authorities minutes later. Based on video surveillance footage from security cameras, the police began searching for the two suspects.

On September 21, both Steven and Nathaniel were arrested and held behind bars at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown. Marsha told the police that she suspected her daughter, Ashley Jones, was involved in the burglary because the burglars seemed to know the combination to the gun safe, something only she and her daughter knew. During the interrogation, Steven confirmed Marsha’s suspicions, telling the detectives that Ashley had hired him and Nathaniel for the burglary. In addition, he also told them that Ashley had claimed that Marsha was responsible for poisoning her husband, Harold “Peanut” Allen, to death in December 2022.

Steven’s allegations led the investigators to dig deeper into Harold’s death and find incriminating evidence against the mother-daughter duo in the form of text messages discussing the murder. Eventually, Ashley confessed to purchasing ethylene glycol online, but claimed that her mother, Marsha, put the poisonous substance in Harold’s drink. Meanwhile, Marsha was found dead from an apparent suicide in her home, before she could be charged with the crime. Steven and Nathaniel were charged with burglary of a dwelling, conspiracy to commit burglary of a dwelling, and theft when the property stolen is a firearm.



Steven is Awaiting His Release at an Indiana Prison Facility, While Nathaniel Has Been Released

Steven Andrew White pleaded guilty to two felony counts of burglary and one count of theft of a firearm. For his involvement in the burglary, he was sentenced to 2,190 days in prison with 730 days suspended and 92 days credit. Later, Nathaniel Kane Napier also took a guilty plea, admitting to a felony charge of burglary. He received a 1,095-day imprisonment sentence, with 1,008 days suspended. Moreover, he was credited with 65 days for time served after his arrest. As of today, 32-year-old Steven is serving his sentence at the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton, Indiana, with the expected release date scheduled for May 2026. On the other hand, Nathaniel has seemingly completed his prison term and has been leading a private life after his release.