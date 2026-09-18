Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 Season 3 Plot and Cast Theories

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85’ Season 2 continues the story of the Hawkins Investigators Club in early 1985. The sophomore season begins a few weeks after the events of the Season 1 finale. Unlike its predecessors, it doesn’t necessarily end on a cliffhanger after resolving the problem with the blue flowers and the golem. However, certain loose threads hint at the possibility of the show’s return. So far, Netflix has not renewed it for a third season. However, the world of ‘Stranger Things‘ has remained the streaming service’s most popular IP. This means that they might still be considering their options. However, this time, the third season might take longer than Season 2 and could be available to watch in late 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 Season 3 Could Still Maintain Its Timeline

One of the things that makes ‘Tales From 85’ tricky is that it has a very short six-month window, being sandwiched between ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 and 3. The parent show’s Season 2 ended with the winter formal in December 1984, and the events of Season 3 were kick-started with Dustin’s return from summer camp on June 29, 1985. Since ‘Tales of 85’ Season 2 takes place around Valentine’s Day in February 1985, there are still a couple of months until the spin-off’s timeline merges with the parent series. Still, one must also consider the fact that Dustin went to summer camp in late 1985, at the end of the school year, which makes that the possible ending for ‘Tales From ‘85.’

If there were to be a Season 3, it could begin in March or April 1985, still leaving a few weeks till Dustin’s departure. One of the things that Season 3 would need to answer is what happened to Nikki. While she is a major character and part of the core group in ‘Tales of ‘85,’ she is never mentioned in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3–5. Since she has already established close friendships with almost all members of the group, especially Will, it doesn’t make sense for her to disappear into thin air. The third season will need to address this major discrepancy and somehow make it fit into the ‘Stranger Things’ universe.

It is likely that the spin-off’s story will end at the end of the school year, which is likely also when Nikki leaves Hawkins for good. How that comes about remains to be seen. Additionally, Season 3 will continue to build upon the mythology of the Upside Down. The first two seasons were connected to Daniel’s research, and the end of Season 2 resolves that arc. Still, it doesn’t mean that there can’t be other problems. Even if it’s not a threat from the Upside Down, it could be a human threat. Eleven and her powers could draw the government or some other shady secret organization to Hawkins to get their hands on her, setting the premise for yet another adventurous conflict.

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 Season 3 Could Bring More Characters from the Parent Show

The third season of ‘Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85’ will bring back the Hawkins Investigators Club. This means we will have Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike Wheeler, Braxton Quinney as Dustin Henderson, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max Mayfield, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas Sinclair, Ben Plessala as Will Byers, and Odessa A’zion as Nikki Baxter. Janeane Garofalo as Anna Baxter has also appeared in both seasons so far, and so has Alessandra Antonelli as Nancy Wheeler. They would continue to appear in Season 3, along with Brett Gipson as Jim Hopper, Jeremy Jordan as Steve Harrington, and Griffin Burns as Jonathan Byers.

Meanwhile, Lou Diamond Phillips’ Daniel Fischer seems to be dead for good at the end of Season 2. However, a flashback or another plot twist could bring him back. Other characters from ‘Stranger Things’ could also join the fray, like Karen Wheeler, who has already appeared in Season 1, voiced by Alysia Reiner. Joyce Byers could finally make an appearance, too, and we might also see Max’s brother, Billy, cross paths with the HIC. The season would introduce new villains, bringing more voice actors on board.

Read More: Stranger Things Tales from the ’85 Season 2 Ending Explained: Is Daniel Dead?