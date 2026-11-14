Stuart Everett Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

Paramount+’s ‘The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder’ is a two-part British true crime documentary series that chronicles the mysterious discovery of a human body part in a wooded area of Manchester, England, and the police finding other body parts to determine that they belonged to a man named Stuart Everett. Sending shockwaves across the city, the murder investigation involved reviewing surveillance footage and hours of interrogation with potential suspects.

Stuart Everett’s Remains Were Found Scattered Across Salford and Manchester

Born around 1957 to Polish parents, Stuart Everett (née Roman Ziemacki) was raised in Derby, England, alongside his brother, Richard Ziemacki. After graduating from the Liverpool University, he landed a job at the NHS and the Department for Work and Pensions. As for his hobbies, he enjoyed horse racing, music, and gardening. In 2013, Stuart reportedly moved to a three-bedroom house on Worsley Road in the Winton area of Salford, Greater Manchester. He shared the property with a friend, Marcin Majerkiewicz, and another housemate, Michal Polchowski.

His life came to an abrupt and unexpected end in late March 2024. His dismembered remains began to appear across Salford and Manchester on April 4, 2024, when the police received a call about a human body part wrapped in plastic in Kersal Dale. Upon examining the remains, the medical examiner determined that it had been sitting there for a couple of days. By the end of the month, the authorities found human remains in six different areas. After recovering part of his head, they determined that the remains belonged to 67-year-old Stuart Everett and that he had died of repeated blunt force trauma to the head.

Stuart Everett’s Killer Was One of His Housemates

As soon as the first body part was found in Kersal Dale in early April 2024, the police launched an extensive investigation and reviewed hours and hours of CCTV footage of the area surrounding the nature preserve. A couple of weeks later, the police spotted a potential suspect carrying a heavy blue bag entering the area two days before the body part was found. The suspect was also seen returning a few minutes later, without the bag. On day 22 of the investigation, on April 25, 2024, the detectives located the suspect and followed him as he got on a bus. They converged on the bus and took the suspect, who identified himself as Marcin Majerkiewicz, into custody on suspicion of murder. The investigators connected the dots and learned that he was one of the two housemates of Stuart Everett at 195 Worsley Road in Winton.

At the time of his arrest, Marcin was in possession of Stuart’s bank card. Upon speaking with Stuart’s brother, Richard, he claimed that he had been in touch with Stuart for a few days at the start of April 2024. Richard had also received a birthday card from his brother. He also told the police that his brother had been living with Marcin and Michal Polchowski for several years. During his interview, Marcin claimed that Michal worked in a local meatpacking factory. When Michal was also brought in for questioning, he responded to all of the detectives’ questions with “no comment.” Searching for evidence, the police canvassed Stuart’s house that he shared with the two suspects and found blood spots underneath a carpet on the floorboards. The blood was tested for DNA, and it turned out to be Stuart’s.

The investigators also dug deeper into Marcin’s life, learning that he was the father of two sons. The suspect had reportedly discarded several items from the flat and told his landlord that they were moving out. The police tracked down the disposal company he had hired and went through all the items he had thrown away. They found a bloodstained piece of carpet and Stuart’s blood on Marcin’s flip-flops. As the detectives downloaded the contents of Marcin and Michal’s cell phones, they found that Marcin was in debt of around £73,000 and seemingly had a romantic relationship with Stuart. Soon after Stuart was killed, Marcin reportedly took control of his bank account and used his bank accounts to withdraw large amounts of cash and pay for numerous expenditures.

The Killer Allegedly Sent a Birthday Card to Stuart’s Brother Pretending to be Stuart

It is alleged that Marcin Majerkiewicz sent Stuart Everett’s brother, Richard, a birthday card, posing as Stuart, and exchanged text messages from Stuart’s phone to make his family believe that he was alive and planning to move abroad. Since the police found no incriminating evidence against Michal Polchowski, he was not charged with the murder of Stuart and was allowed to leave. In March 2025, Marcin stood trial for the killing.

He maintained his innocence, but the prosecution focused on his fixation with horror and gore. The state told the jury that the defendant killed Stuart with a hammer-type weapon before dismembering the remains using a hacksaw and disposing of them across Salford and Manchester. Following a two-week trial, on March 21, 2025, Marcin was found guilty of killing his housemate, Stuart Everett. Ultimately, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 34 years.

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