Suburban Screams: What Happened to Lisa Kennedy’s Family?

Dr. Torrence Temple’s childhood in the small suburban town of Jamul, San Diego was anything but ordinary. The house next door always carried an eerie and unsettling energy, and his unease intensified when he witnessed the inexplicable disappearance of his friend, Jennifer, right before his eyes. Torrence knew what he had seen, but his account was met with skepticism, and no one believed him. In the third episode of ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams: House Next Door,’ Dr. Torrence Temple recounts this chilling episode from his past. He delves into the mysterious occurrences in the house next door and the unsettling events that unfolded. For those intrigued by this true-life incident and seeking more details, you’re in the right place as we have all the answers you would need. Let’s get started!

Love and Horror in the Kennedy Family

Lisa Kennedy and her family moved into the house next to Torrence’s in 1986. It was the same house in which Torrence had seen his friend Jennifer disappear while they were talking through their windows. Along with Lisa, her parents, and a younger sister, they were eager to embark on this new phase of their lives. As Lisa and Torrence got to know each other, their friendship grew, and Torrence felt an immediate attraction toward her.

Torrence was deeply concerned for Lisa’s safety, but he struggled to put his worries into words. Instead, he chose to caution her, hoping she’d understand the underlying fear he had. One day, while Lisa and Torrence were playfully fooling around in her garage, they were suddenly interrupted by the unexpected return of Lisa’s father, Mr. Kennedy. In a frantic attempt to avoid being discovered, Torrence concealed himself beneath a nearby table. From this hidden vantage point, he witnessed Mr. Kennedy retrieve a bloodied bag from the trunk of his car and place it right beside Torrence. Before Torrence could make any sense of the gruesome scene, one night Lisa stealthily left her room and approached. She explained that she could no longer see him, asserting that it was for his safety that she must distance herself.

A few days later, Torrence saw Mr. Kennedy on his balcony and he was walking in a frenzy, wearing a vest and covered in blood. Fearing for Lisa’s well-being, he went over to their house and found her to be safe but she was extremely nervous about her father finding Torrence in her room so she asked him to leave. On his way out, Torrence saw a room filled with animal carcasses, skinned and dismembered, with blood dripping from their bodies as they hung from the ceiling. Before he could get out, Mr. Kennedy saw him.

He was met with the sight of Mr. Kennedy menacingly hovering above him, clutching a drill and Torrence found himself tied to a chair. Before Mr. Kennedy could carry out any horrifying actions, Lisa managed to set Torrence free. She pushed him out of the house and swiftly locked the door behind her. She retreated to a room inside, taking shelter with her mother and younger sister. Mr. Kennedy relentlessly pounded at the door and ultimately made his way inside the room where his family was hiding.

In a state of utter distress, Lisa and her sister urgently fled to Torrence’s house, their faces and clothing smeared with blood. Both were terrified and inconsolable. Torrence and his parents rushed to provide comfort to them and Torrence saw Mr. Kennedy coming to their door with an ax looking horrifying but when he looked again he had disappeared. Torrence said he does not remember what happened in the next three days. His parents told him that the police came and did not find Mr. Kennedy anywhere and that Lisa’s family had left.

The fact that Lisa had left without a trace felt like it was a repetition of what had transpired with Jennifer. His love for Lisa remains a poignant memory, and not knowing her fate haunts him. With time, Torrence eventually left Jamul, went to college, and built a new life in a different place. His parents also sold their house, further distancing them from the mystery of the house. However, the memory of the beautiful girl he had fallen in love with, along with the unsettling mysteries surrounding the two families who lived next door, continues to linger in his mind.

Read More: Allan Legere: Where is The Serial Killer Now?