Survivor 51: Where is the Cast Now?

CBS’ ‘Survivor,’ presented by Jeff Probst, has been commended for its ability to remain engaging after decades on television. The long-running reality competition has maintained its appeal by continually testing how contestants adapt to shifting alliances and challenging circumstances. In season 51, 21 contestants arrived in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, where they were divided into tribes and pushed through a series of demanding challenges. Beyond physical endurance, they also had to circumvent their game around the pressure of voting each other out.

Rob Antonson is Raising Three Kids With His Loving Wife

Rob Antonson has spent the past decade working in airport operations with JetBlue Airways. This has led him to be based in Boston since April 2015. Before moving into aviation, he worked as a bartender and server at 99 Restaurant in Cranston, Rhode Island, from 2013 to 2015. Rob holds a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Rhode Island College, which he completed in 2009, and he is now exploring the entertainment industry as an aspiring comedian, TV host, and actor. He produces and hosts ‘The Robn Show,’ a YouTube series, while also creating funny reels for Instagram. Outside work, Rob and his wife, Lori Antonson, are raising their three young children in Johnston, Rhode Island.

Brady Booker Has a Long and Illustrious Career in Wrestling

Brady Booker, also known by his former WWE ring name Bodhi Hayward, has built his career across football and professional wrestling. A La Salle, Illinois native, he played Division I football as a linebacker at the University of South Dakota before earning his degree there. He joined WWE in 2021 and competed in NXT as Bodhi Hayward, becoming one of the original members of Chase U. He was released from WWE in November 2022.

Booker later began wrestling on the independent circuit under his real name, including appearances for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Ring of Honor (ROH), a professional wrestling promotion owned by AEW. He has regularly teamed with Billy Gunn and has also competed for 1 Fall Wrestling, where he became a former Heavyweight Champion. Now based in Orlando, Booker continues working as a professional wrestler while also pursuing acting and modeling on the side.

Patt Cannaday Has Been Working With the US Navy for a Long Time

Patt Cannaday is not a typical contestant one sees on the show. She worked as an associate at Steptoe & Johnson LLP in Washington, DC, from 2019 to 2021 before joining the US Navy JAG Corps. She served as a Judge Advocate General in Seattle from July 2021 to October 2025. She then worked as an Assistant US Attorney in the District of Columbia from October 2025 to May 2026. Patt now serves as a Judge Advocate General Reservist with the US Navy Reserves.

She is also simultaneously pursuing an LLM at Georgetown University. She earned her JD from Washington University in St. Louis in 2019, following a BA in Speech Communication and Rhetoric from UNC Chapel Hill. Patt and her husband, Nick, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September 2026. Their work has taken them to different cities, but they appear to have built their life together along the way.

Linnea Capobianco Runs a Successful Business With Her Brother

At 25, Linnea Capobianco entered the season with a secret that her family had tried to keep under wraps. The Kearny, New Jersey, native co-owns Afterglow, a lingerie and adult shop, with her brother Andrew. The business has locations in Paramus, Chelsea, Williamsburg, and Manhattan’s Upper East Side. She has said that her appearance on national television has made it nearly impossible to keep her work private. Linnea has faced trolling and backlash over her work, but she has taken it on the chin and continued to live by her own rules. She is especially close to her father, whom she describes as someone she can always turn to for support when things get difficult. Linnea seems to enjoy seeking out new adventures. She spent the summer of 2026 in Italy and remains eager to see more of the world whenever she gets the chance.

Cristian Chavez is Efficiently Managing Two Jobs at the Same Time

Since January 2024, Cristian Chavez has worked as a Senior HR Generalist at SILAC Insurance Company. At the same time, he is also serving as a Fractional CHRO with OP’s Solutions and Consulting. Before that, he was Head of Human Resources at MRES and held HR and accounting roles at Campbell Soup Company and iFIT. His career began at Utah State University, where he worked as an Administrative Assistant and Diversity and Inclusion Advocacy Team Lead.

Cristian holds a Master of Human Resources from Utah State University, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Cristian has also pursued an MBA from the University of the People. Family has become an especially meaningful part of his life. Cristian and Maria Chavez married in November 2024 in a celebration surrounded by family and friends. In June 2025, the couple shared that they were expecting their first baby.

Sharonda Cox is Dedicated to the Care of Her Patients Today

Sharonda Cox is pursuing a medical career while preparing for her future in obstetrics and gynecology. Originally from Pompano Beach, Florida, she now lives in Richmond, Kentucky, where she is a GME resident in Obstetrics & Gynecology. She is currently affiliated with the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. Amidst her demanding career, Sharonda has her husband, Caleb Cox, by her side. The couple has been together for years, and she has found in him a supportive and reliable partner through the demands of medical residency and the changes that have come with building a life.

Jenna Doore Brings Life to Special Moments With Her Photography

Jenna Doore has turned her love for storytelling into a career as a destination wedding photographer, working across Ohio and Arizona. Her photography has a distinctly poetic quality, capturing intimate moments and emotions in a way that feels personal and reflective. That creative side extends to writing, as Jenna also creates and shares her own poetry. She has openly explored themes of grief through her writing, drawing from her own experiences and the emotions that have shaped her. Alongside her photography work, Jenna conducts workshops where she shares her skills and experience with others, helping aspiring photographers develop their own creative approach.

Kristin Flickinger Has Long Been an Advocate for the Queer Community

Kristin Flickinger has spent much of her career working to strengthen LGBTQ+ communities and the organizations that serve them. A queer leader with two decades of specialized LGBTQ+ experience, she founded Flickinger Consulting, LLC in 2024. She supports nonprofit leaders with executive guidance and LGBTQ+ consulting through her firm. She previously served as Executive Director of Pacific Pride Foundation. She helped expand its budget and services at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, including Director of Programs and Director of AIDS/LifeCycle.

She also served as Interim Executive Director of San Diego Pride in 2025. Kristin earned a JD from Willamette University School of Law and a BA in Business from Lewis & Clark College. Her personal life also entered a new chapter in September 2026, when she planned a surprise proposal for her longtime partner, Kim Johnson, in Chicago. The proposal coincided with Kim’s 50th birthday, making the celebration even more special as they began looking ahead to their wedding.

Ori Jean-Charles Has Transitioned Into a Career in Fitness

Performance has become a central part of Ori Jean Charles’ professional life. Since January 2025, he has been running OJC Performance Club, where he works as a performance coach and client acquisition specialist. He creates personalized fitness programs and helps clients work toward their goals. He previously served as Director of Youth Services at the Martin Luther King Center of Rockland, where he oversaw programs that reached more than 12,000 people annually, and before that, was Assistant Athletic Director at Spring Valley High School. Ori earned a Master of Public Administration from the University at Albany in 2023, following a Magna Cum Laude BA in Journalism from the University of Maine. Now he is primarily based between New York City and Atlanta, and is trying to build a digital profile as well.

Lewis Kelly Has Been Documenting His Life With Andrea Kelly on Social Media

Lewis Kelly’s journey from farming in Dublin, Ireland, to becoming a full-time content creator has taken him far beyond the life he once knew. While visiting the US in the mid-2010s, he met Andrea, and the two fell in love. They began documenting their life together on social media, eventually attracting a large following. Their popularity reached new heights during the COVID-19 pandemic after they converted a school bus into their home.

Since then, the couple has traveled to more than 40 countries, with some adventures, including their unusual trip to isolated North Korea. Currently, they have more than 1 million followers on their joint channel. Lewis and Andrea tied the knot in 2023, and in 2025, Lewis became a US citizen. The couple is now planning to build a family home, with their followers likely to experience the next chapter alongside them.

Danny Kilby Has Been Creating a Space for Game Lovers in All Capacities

For Daniel Kilby, games have always been as much about bringing people together as they are about competition. Originally from Mount Forest, Ontario, he now spends much of his time around London, where he is a regular at Molly’s karaoke and the London Sports and Social Club, playing volleyball, tennis, and dodgeball several nights a week. A game designer by profession, Daniel met his co-founder, Karen Mak, through the ‘Survivor’ fan community. Their shared interest eventually led them to launch Noodle Goose Games. As co-founder and Creative Director, Daniel works across different kinds of games, from video games to board games. Daniel introduced his girlfriend, Jess, in May 2026. She is a doctor and a graduate of the University of Florida, and the couple has since been sharing glimpses of their life together.

Carter Krull is Leading a Packing and Moving Business Across the Country

Carter Krull comes from a family of livestock farmers and has worked at Moon Creek Farms, which his family owns. Originally from Rock Rapids, Iowa, he now lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he has also started a new business with a friend, Move Move Move. The company helps customers with residential and commercial moves, as well as junk removal and hauling services. Outside of work, Carter’s real passion is woodworking, particularly creating epoxy river and resin tables. It is a craft he picked up from his grandfather and a high school shop teacher. The hobby has a personal connection that has stayed with him over the years.

Alexis Levine Has Taken the Next Step in Her Career by Starting a Law Firm

Alexis Levine has built her legal career in Atlanta, working primarily in criminal defense. She began at the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office before joining the Federal Defender Program, where she represented clients facing federal charges and handled detention and evidentiary hearings. She later worked as a law clerk and then as an Associate Attorney at Findling Law Firm from 2021 to 2026. In January 2026, Alexis took the next step in her career by becoming a Founding Partner at Levine Law, LLC, her own law firm.

Alexis has earned her JD from Emory School of Law after completing a BS in Mass Communication/Media Studies from the University of Utah. She married the love of her life, Aaron Levine, in September 2022, and he has continued to cheer her on throughout her journey. Their young daughter, Lyla, and their two poodles complete their family, giving Alexis plenty to cherish away from her demanding career.

Angelica “Jelly” Loblack is Pursuing an Academic Career in Indiana

Angelica “Jelly” Loblack is pursuing an academic career in sociology. Her work centers on race, gender, identity and political engagement in Black multiracial, multiethnic and immigrant communities. She earned her PhD in Sociology from the University of Maryland in 2025 and is currently a CRRES Postdoctoral Scholar and Visiting Assistant Professor of Sociology at Indiana University. Her research draws on interviews and observations with multiracial families to explore how people understand race, identity and power within their families and communities. Her work has received support from the Ford Foundation and the Ann G. Wylie Dissertation Fellowship. She was also selected for the American Sociological Association’s Minority Fellowship Program for 2025–26, though she declined it to take up her postdoctoral fellowship.

Maggie Nestor is Leading a Farm Life by Example for Her Kids

Maggie Nestor has embraced life on the farm since her family bought one in Charlestown, West Virginia, in 2023. She has been raising her three children there while taking on the many responsibilities of being a mostly stay-at-home mom. Maggie and her husband, Micah, have been married since 2011, after a chance encounter that she has described as an instant connection. At the time, Michael was a golfer and Maggie was working as a beer cart girl when he asked her for a hug. That small interaction quickly turned into something more, and the couple eventually built a family together. Today, much of Maggie’s world revolves around her children, home and farm life.

Thien An Nguyen is Working Hard to Become a Doctor

Thien An Nguyen is currently pursuing her medical education at the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University, where she has been studying since 2023. Away from medical school, family remains an important part of her life, particularly her close relationship with her sister. The two have shared several adventures together, including a 2026 trip to Mexico with their respective boyfriends. Thien An has also enjoyed plenty of travel with her longtime boyfriend, Ethan. The couple has explored destinations including Thailand, Japan, Mexico, Fiji and Australia. Between her demanding medical studies, Thien An appears to have built a life that balances her professional ambitions with the people and experiences closest to her.

Mike Pinsky Has Been Working for the New York Yankees for a Long Time

Mike Pinsky has spent nearly a decade working in baseball operations for the New York Yankees. He is currently an Assistant Director of Baseball Operations. He joined the organization in 2017 and worked his way through several roles before reaching his current position in 2022. Earlier, he interned with the Washington Nationals and co-founded Friendsy, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Mike graduated from Princeton University in 2015 with a BA in Psychology and also attended Collegiate School, graduating cum laude. Away from baseball and the show, Mike has a sweet personal connection to his longtime relationship. He married his high school sweetheart, Becky Darin, in January 2026, marking a new chapter for the couple.

Aaliyah Puglia is Making Huge Strides in the Food Industry

Food has remained at the center of Aaliyah Puglia’s career. It has taken her from busy restaurant kitchens to consulting and professional sports. She currently works as a freelance Food Consultant with Essential Eats. She previously spent a season as a Chef with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, preparing food for players in a fast-paced kitchen. Her earlier roles included Lead Line Cook at Bayberry Garden and Junior Sous Chef at The Little Harbor Club, where she developed dishes focused on nutrition and plant-based ingredients. Aaliyah also worked at Chez Pascal’s, Migis Lodge and Johnson & Wales University. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Culinary Nutrition from Johnson & Wales University in 2023, which has helped her delve into her love of cooking with her interest in nutrition.

Ana Sani Has a Long List of Acting Credits to her Name

Ana Sani has made a name for herself across both on-screen acting and voice work, with some of her most recognizable roles bringing animated characters to life. The Canadian actress, voice actress and writer is known for voicing Strawberry Shortcake in ‘Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City’ and Izzy Moonbow in ‘My Little Pony: Make Your Mark’ and ‘My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale.’ She has also lent her voice to ‘Mysticons,’ ‘Ollie’s Pack,’ and ‘Work It Out Wombats!’ On screen, Ana had a recurring role as Anika in ‘The Boys.’ Alongside acting, she has worked as an Animation Writer and Voice Actor in Toronto since 2023.

Devin Way is Involved in Community Activities Alongside His Acting Commitments

Before moving into acting, Devin Way began his career as a model after graduating from Central High School in Lufkin, Texas, in 2010. He won the Kim Dawson Agency model search in 2012, which opened the door to further opportunities in entertainment. His acting credits include Dr. Blake Simms on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19,’ followed by the role of Brodie Beaumont in Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk.’ In 2024, he joined BET’s ‘Sistas’ as Jordan Williams, a role he continues to play. Devin is also the creator of DevGames, an annual event launched in 2021 to celebrate play while giving the community an opportunity to give back. He is openly queer and has spoken through his work about creating space for connection and community.

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