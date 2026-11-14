Susan Lane Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

CBS’ ’48 Hours: Murder at Mount Hood’ chronicles the vanishing and death of a 61-year-old wife and mother of two named Susan “Phoenix” Lane in Welches, Oregon, in the winter of 2024. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community, where she was well-known as an experienced hiker. As the detectives suspected foul play, they dug deeper into the case and uncovered familial secrets that ultimately led them straight to the perpetrator. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that ensued are explored in the documentary, which features in-depth interviews with Susan’s loved ones and the officials who helped solve the case.

Susan Lane Was Found Dead Yards Away From Her Home Days After Her Disappearance

Born in 1963, Susan “Phoenix” Lane was raised in a seemingly loving and supportive household in Vallejo, California, alongside her brother, Mike Lane. The University of the Pacific graduate became a mother to two sons, Jesse and Dakota “Kota” Lane, at a young age. Soon, she crossed paths with her first husband, Fred, who tragically passed away in a fatal car accident in Kansas. In 2010, Susan met Michael Fournier, and the two relocated to Oregon, where they married in 2012, making their relationship official in the eyes of the law. By the 2020s, she had been working at the Hoodland Bazaar in Welches, Oregon. In her free time, she loved going on treks and hikes in the nearby mountains.

On November 22, 2024, 61-year-old Susan failed to show up at work. Since it was unlike her, her employer reported her missing to the authorities. During the welfare check, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies found her front door unlocked, but there were no signs of her or her two dogs, Elrond and Elros. The following day, her pickup truck was found abandoned near East Salmon River Road and the Green Canyon Way Trail in the Mount Hood National Forest, south of her workplace.

For several days, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search-and-rescue operation for Susan and her two missing dogs. A week after she was reported missing, on the morning of November 29, 2024, Susan’s remains were found wrapped in a tarp near East Highway 26 and East Miller Road, about 350 yards away from her home in Brightwood. The following day, the remains of her dogs were discovered in Multnomah County. The medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and determined that Susan had died of multiple gunshot wounds to her head, neck, and chest.

Susan Lane’s Killer Was Caught in a Lie During Interview When Confronted With Security Footage

During the homicide investigation of Susan Lane-Fournier, the authorities spoke with her family and friends and dug deeper into her marriage with Michael Fournier. It turned out that she had filed for divorce just a couple of weeks before she went missing, due to their deteriorating marriage. The detectives reviewed surveillance footage showing Michael driving Susan’s truck from Welches to Portland, with her dogs. As they noticed that her truck was parked on Northeast Marine Drive next to the Columbia River, the detectives searched the area and recovered her destroyed cell phone from the river. When questioned by the officers, Michael claimed that he had last seen her on November 22, 2024, with her dogs.

For his alibi, he alleged that he had hitchhiked to Portland to fetch a part to repair his vehicle. He told the detectives that Susan, her truck, and dogs were nowhere to be found when he returned. Upon confronting him with the surveillance footage, the husband eventually confessed to his crimes. He also admitted to killing the two dogs with zip ties and a leash, adding, “I choked them. The tie-wraps slowed them down a bit, but these animals trusted me wholeheartedly… the tie-wraps, you couldn’t get enough tension on them, so I used one of the leashes and took Elron first, and then I took Elros.” Subsequently, Michael Fournier was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder of Susan and booked into the Clackamas County Jail without bond.

On December 3, 2024, Michael pleaded not guilty to the charge against him and decided to take the matter to court. On February 24, 2026, his murder trial commenced. The prosecution presented images of the surveillance footage and clips from his recorded confession to the jury. Meanwhile, the defense argued, “The state has an incredibly high burden. And that burden is beyond a reasonable doubt. Because at the end of the day, my client’s liberty is (on the) line.” The prosecution also said that the defendant was afraid of losing their shared home after the divorce, which allegedly served as one of the motives for the killing. On March 5, 2026, the jury deliberated for five hours and found Michael guilty on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He was then sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years.

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