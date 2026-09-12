Susy Scutto: Where is the Judo World Champion Now?

Assunta Scutto, popularly known as Susy, was the second contestant introduced among the 100 athletes in season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Physical 100: Italy.’ As a celebrated Judo World Champion, she is known for her agility, strength, and determination. At first, she admitted that although the other competitors appeared physically larger than she was, she wasn’t willing to let that shake her confidence. Her athletic instincts and competitive spirit came to the forefront during the first challenge, helping her advance to the next round. There, her strategic thinking quickly made her the winner of the duel, and she later chose to join Andrea Minguzzi’s team during the third challenge.

Susy Scutto’s Journey Toward World Championship Began When She Was 5

Susy Scutto’s path as a Judo athlete commenced when she stepped on the tatami at just 5 years old, inspired by her cousin. She eventually became part of the historic Star Judo Club, which was founded by Master Gianni Maddaloni. What began as a childhood introduction soon developed into a serious passion for Susy. From there, she devoted herself to training and steadily sharpened her skills. It wasn’t long before she began competing on the national level, laying the foundation for an impressive career. In 2021, Susy received the gold medal at the World Junior Championships in Olbia and won the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

In 2022, Susy claimed a silver medal at the World Junior Championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Moreover, that same year, she won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in the Under-48 kg category. Her momentum continued in 2023 as she once again competed in the same category of World Championships in Doha, Qatar, and secured a bronze medal. Additionally, Susy went on to gain victory at three Grand Slams in Abu Dhabi, UAE; Baku, Azerbaijan; and Astana, Kazakhstan. In 2024, she represented Italy at the Paris Olympics and finished in seventh place.

Rather than allowing her Olympic result to discourage her, Susy continued pushing forward. In 2024, the athlete earned the bronze medal at the Grand Slam in Paris and a silver medal at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi in the Under-48 kg division. By the following year, Susy went on to win bronze medals at the Grand Slam in Astana and the European Championships in Podgorica, Montenegro. One of the most defining moments in her career arrived when she became the gold medal winner in the Under-48 category at the World Championships, making her the Judo World Champion.

Susy Sets Her Sights on the 2028 Olympics After Becoming World Champion

Although Susy continued making her mark and became the Judo World Champion, it came with a physical setback. According to a report, she suffered an elbow injury that ultimately required surgery. Although doctors initially told her that it would take her three months to recover, she later revealed that she healed faster than expected. Most recently, in 2026, Susy claimed victory at the Grand Prix in Lima, Peru. Adding another meaningful moment to her journey, it was revealed in September 2026 that she is the torchbearer for the Under-23 European Judo Championships in Naples. As of writing, Susy’s sights are now firmly set on the 2028 Olympics.

Aside from that, Susy has also been growing her presence on Instagram, cultivating over 13.1K followers as a digital creator. In December 2025, she collaborated with the Italian Federation of Judo, Wrestling, Karate, and Martial Arts. It was followed by another partnership with Torrelavega Judo Clinic in February 2026, during which she shared that she would be appearing as a special guest for them on July 11 and 12. The following month, Susy and her fellow athletes announced an auction, with the proceeds set to be donated to the Association of Children with Hematological Diseases.

In April 2026, Susy partnered with the brand Acqua Lete, offering her followers insight into how she prepares for competitions with the brand’s products. Three months later, she achieved another milestone by officially signing with the agency DAO Sport, helping her expand her professional presence. In July, Susy collaborated with Judo TV to showcase one of her experiences in competitive Judo. Beyond that, she nurtures a quieter passion for drawing. She shared that she usually considers the activity as a way to relax and clear her mind before stepping onto the tatami.

Susy Cherishes Every Small Moment She Spends With Her Partner

Away from the intensity of the competition, family and loved ones remain a significant part of Susy’s life. Her journey in Judo began with encouragement from her cousin, eventually leading her to build a remarkable career. Another major part of her personal life is her longtime boyfriend, Kevyn Perna. Their connection gradually blossomed in April 2016, and they ultimately celebrated their 10th anniversary in April 2026, marking a decade of memories. The pair often enjoys simple moments together, from visiting beaches to taking boat rides during the summer. In February 2026, Susy and Kevyn visited Disneyland, where they spent the day enjoying several rides.

In July 2026, Susy and Kevyn traveled to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, where they enjoyed their time by the beach and sipping drinks together. Her partner has also remained one of her biggest supporters, often cheering her on during the championships and being there to congratulate her after her victories. In her free time, Susy enjoys going on long hikes with him. She always holds her friends close to her heart, as they remain another source of encouragement in her life. Apart from that, Susy maintains an exceptional relationship with her coach, Antonio Ciano. Above everything, the athlete devotes the rest of her time to showering her little sister with immense love and attention.

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