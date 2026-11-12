Suzane Louise Von Richthofen: Where is the Killer Now?

In October 2002, São Paulo, Brazil, was shocked by the news of the murders of an affluent couple, Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen. The investigation began quickly and soon zeroed in on their daughter, Suzane Louise von Richthofen. Police were able to establish the motive and uncover the premeditated plan she had carried out with the help of two other men, Cristian and Daniel Cravinhos. Netflix’s ‘The Unthinkable Daughter’ (originally titled ‘Suzane von Richthofen: O Que o Tempo Não Apaga’) features her first interview since her release from prison, revisiting a case that continues to be widely discussed.

Suzane Louise Von Richthofen Killed Her Parents After They Disapproved of Her Relationship

On November 3, 1983, Marísia and Manfred Albert von Richthofen welcomed their first child, Suzane Louise von Richthofen. The family lived a comfortable life in São Paulo, Brazil, where Manfred worked as a respected German engineer. He served as director of DERSA and chief engineer on the Mário Covas Beltway project, while Marísia worked as a psychiatrist. In 1988, Suzane welcomed her younger brother, Andreas, whom she said she had always doted on. In the documentary, she described her childhood as lacking much of the conventional affection and warmth. Her parents wanted her to excel, and she did. She attended a German high school before enrolling at the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo.

In 1999, Suzane met Daniel Cravinhos de Paula e Silva, a young man who taught her younger brother how to fly model aircraft. She said she fell in love with him almost immediately, and the two soon began a relationship. According to her account in the documentary, her parents initially approved of their relationship but gradually became reluctant to accept it. She recalled that any conversation about Daniel would eventually turn into an argument, but she continued seeing him. In July 2002, while her parents were away on vacation, she invited Daniel to stay at the family home. When her parents found out, they were deeply displeased. Suzane said things only deteriorated from that point onward.

Suzane, along with Daniel and his brother, Cristian Cravinhos, planned the murders of her parents. On the night of October 30–31, 2002, she let the brothers into the house, where they beat Manfred and Marísia to death with a modified iron bar. She had arranged for her younger brother, Andreas, to be outside the house. In the documentary, Suzane claimed that she allegedly remained on the ground floor with her ears covered. However, prosecutors later argued that this account was impossible given the timeline of the killings. Suzane and Daniel then attempted to establish an alibi by checking into a motel. The following morning, they picked up Andreas from an internet café and pretended to discover the parents’ bodies.

Suzane Louise Von Richthofen Faced Intense Media Scrutiny Before and After Her Trial

Suzane Louise Von Richthofen, Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos had also ransacked the house to make the crime scene look like a burglary. However, the first investigators to arrive soon grew suspicious. There were no signs of forced entry, and nothing appeared to be missing apart from a small amount of cash. One detective featured in the documentary recalled that, when they returned a few days later to ask further questions, they allegedly found Suzane looking as though she had just been in the pool. She told them that she had arranged for the room to be cleaned. Her behavior came under intense media scrutiny as the investigation progressed. The media claimed that she had allegedly held her birthday party and a barbecue a few days after the crime, which Suzane denied.

On November 9, 2002, after examining forensic evidence suggesting the killings had been carried out by someone known to the family, police arrested Suzane and the two Cravinhos brothers. Shortly after their interrogations, all three confessed to the murders. The courts barred Suzane from inheriting her parents’ estate, and she spent two and a half years behind bars before being released in 2005 following a habeas corpus petition. On April 9, 2006, she gave an interview to ‘Fantástico’, TV Globo’s Sunday news magazine. Unbeknownst to her, however, her conversations with her lawyer, Denivaldo Barni, had also been recorded. The broadcast footage showed him coaching her during preparations for the interview, including advising her to cry on camera. Around the same time, the closeness between Suzane and her lawyer also became a subject of public discussion. On April 10, 2006, she was arrested again after prosecutors argued that she posed a flight risk and could be a threat to her brother.

In May 2006, Suzane was granted an interim order allowing her to remain under house arrest. She was seen living with her lawyer, Denivaldo Barni, a situation many people found unusual. Suzane later explained that he had offered her a place to stay because she had nowhere else to go. Her trial began in July 2006, with prosecutors arguing that she had orchestrated the murders to gain access to her parents’ money and free herself from their control. In her defense, however, her lawyers claimed that Daniel had been the mastermind and that Suzane had simply followed his lead. She was ultimately found guilty of two counts of triple-qualified homicide (homicídio qualificado) for the premeditated murders of her parents, as well as tampering with evidence. She was sentenced to 39 years and six months in prison.

Suzane Louise Von Richthofen is Raising a Son in a Small Town Today

In 2010, Suzane was in the headlines once again after filing a sexual harassment complaint against prosecutor Eliseu José Berardo Gonçalves. He admitted to entering her cell and taking photographs, explaining that he was investigating complaints that she was receiving special privileges. She was eventually transferred to Tremembé prison, and it was not until 2015 that she was granted progression to a semi-open prison regime. In January 2023, she moved to an open regime, subject to court-ordered conditions, including attending therapy. As part of the requirements associated with her release, she was also expected to work. Since then, she has started a small handicraft business specializing in custom-made embroidery, which she sells through an online platform.

Suzane now leads a much more private life, with reports placing her in Bragança Paulista and rural Angatuba. She is also in a relationship with a doctor named Felipe Zecchini Muniz and has taken his surname. 2024 was a significant year for her. She sat for the civil-service examination for the São Paulo Court of Justice and expressed plans to pursue a full-fledged career as a lawyer. She also welcomed her son that year. In February 2026, a São Paulo court appointed Suzane as the inventariante (administrator) of Miguel Abdalla Netto’s estate. He was her uncle, who had initially challenged her claims to her parents’ estate and was granted authority over it. Suzane has largely stayed out of the public eye amid ongoing criticism she says she still faces and remains focused on her work and family.

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