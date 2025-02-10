Sylvie Cachay Murder: Where is Nicholas Brooks Now?

In December 2010, staff at the Soho House hotel in Manhattan, New York, received multiple complaints about a bathroom leak coming from one of the rooms. Upon entering, they discovered Sylvie Cachay unconscious in a bathtub filled with water. Authorities later confirmed her death as a homicide and swiftly launched an investigation to uncover the truth. It did not take long for evidence to emerge and the pieces of the case to fall into place. Discovery+ episode of ‘Death By Fame,’ titled ‘A Crime of Fashion,’ delves into the details of the case and the police work that led to the apprehension of the perpetrator.

Sylvie Cachay Passed Away in a Soho House Hotel Room

On January 7, 1977, Dr. Antonio Cachay and Mrs. Sylvia Panizo Cachay welcomed their daughter, Sylvie Cachay, into the world. She was their pride and joy, and they ensured that she and her brother, Patrick Orlando-Cachay, spent time in both Lima, Peru, and McLean, Virginia. Holding dual citizenship, Sylvie grew up in a multicultural environment that greatly influenced her personality. She attended The Langley School and The Madeira School. As she matured, she developed a passion for the fashion industry, a career path her parents wholeheartedly supported. In 1999, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design from Marymount University.

Sylvie also attended the Parsons School of Design in both New York City and Paris, further honing her skills in the fashion industry. She began her career as an intern at Marc Jacobs before securing her first job at Tommy Hilfiger in New York City, where she worked in the senior design department. She later joined Victoria’s Secret, where she quickly rose to the position of head swimwear designer. In 2006, she decided to branch out on her own and launched her swimwear line, Syla. The brand received recognition from top fashion magazines and seemed poised for success. However, with the onset of the recession, her investors began pulling out, forcing her to shut down her label.

Sylvie began working as a designer for Ann Cole and, in an effort to expand her professional network, joined Soho House, an exclusive club in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. On December 9, 2010, she checked into a hotel room at Soho House. Around 2:00 am, several guests reported water leaking from Room 20. This was the same room Sylvie was staying in, but when the hotel staff knocked, there was no response. Eventually, they entered and found her unconscious in an overflowing bathtub. She had visible injury marks on her neck and was unresponsive. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but at around 3:30 am, Sylvie, 33, was pronounced dead. The cause of death was ruled a homicide, with reports indicating that she had been strangled. A bite mark on her arm was also noted in the autopsy.

The DNA of Sylvie Cachay’s Killer Was Recovered From the Crime Scene

The police questioned the hotel staff to determine whether Sylvie Cachay had been seen with anyone on the night she checked in. The front desk staff confirmed that she had arrived with her boyfriend, Nicholas Brooks. Allegedly, Sylvie mentioned that Brooks was a “stoner” who had left candles burning at their home. She also reportedly told the staff that she was extremely tired and wanted to sleep immediately, as she had taken Xanax. A concierge who assisted her to the room later stated that as she was leaving, she overheard Sylvie and Brooks arguing about something.

When the police spoke with Sylvie’s family, they learned that she and Brooks had been dating for about five months. On their first date, Sylvie’s pet dog was run over by a car. Brooks quickly stepped up to comfort and assist her, and his attentiveness made her feel secure, especially during a period when she was facing professional setbacks. However, close friends revealed that their relationship was far from peaceful. Many claimed the couple frequently argued. Just days before the incident, Sylvie had written Brooks a letter urging him to get his life together and treat her better. The police also discovered an email in which she accused him of cheating and stealing money from her. Her tone was firm, and she even threatened to file a complaint with the authorities.

When the police brought Brooks in for questioning, he claimed that after checking into the room, he had gone out for drinks with a friend and returned around 5:00 am, only to find the area cordoned off by law enforcement. However, investigators discovered his DNA around the bathtub where Sylvie was found. Additionally, when the police reviewed the hotel’s surveillance footage, they found inconsistencies in his story—his actual movements did not match the timeline he had provided. With this evidence, Brooks was charged with his girlfriend’s murder.

Nicholas Brooks is Serving a Life Sentence Today

Nicholas Brooks’ trial began in July 2013, during which he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. However, the forensic evidence was overwhelming, and he was ultimately found guilty of second-degree murder. The judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. In 2018, Brooks lost his final appeal, and the 39-year-old is currently serving his sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, New York. His parole eligibility is set for 2035, at which point his potential release will be reviewed.

