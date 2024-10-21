Tabatha Lynch Death: Where is Shaynna Lauren Sims Now?

Tabatha Lynch passed away from natural causes in April 2015 at the age of 38. Her family held a funeral for her in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where close friends and relatives gathered to pay their respects. However, during the viewing, the funeral home director discovered that Tabatha’s body had been mutilated. The family and police were immediately informed, and it wasn’t long before the suspect was identified and arrested. ID’s ‘The Halloween Bride’ explores the motives of the perpetrator and what led them to commit such a horrific act.

An Elusive Makeup Artist Was Suspected of Desecrating Tabatha’s Remains

Tabatha Nadine Nixon Lynch was born on May 23, 1976, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. She was the beloved daughter of her mother, Charlotte Wheeler, and had a joyful and vibrant childhood. Growing up with a brother, she was deeply connected to her Native American heritage. By 2015, 38-year-old Tabatha Lynch was a devoted mother of four children, ranging in age from 4 to 18. She was deeply committed to her children, supporting them in every way imaginable. As an insurance adjuster, she worked hard to provide for her family. Her love and care extended beyond her own children to her nieces and nephews, who adored her.

Living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tabatha had built a strong community of family and friends who loved and supported her. Unfortunately, by that time, her health had begun to decline, and on April 27, 2015, she passed away from natural causes. Her family and friends were heartbroken over her passing and began preparing for a respectful and private funeral. The service was arranged at Moore Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Eastlawn Chapel, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Upon arriving, they noticed a woman standing near Tabatha’s casket, claiming to be a makeup artist from the funeral home. She asked the mourners for a few minutes to apply some final touches, and they kindly obliged. However, when they returned, the woman had disappeared, and it was then that they noticed something was terribly wrong.

Some of Tabatha’s hair had been torn out and was found scattered on the floor. Her makeup had been smeared, and there was a noticeable cut running from the top of her head to the bridge of her nose. Tabatha’s mother recalled that it looked as though someone had smeared lipstick across her face. When the funeral home staff took her remains inside to repair the damage, they discovered something even more horrifying—Tabatha’s breasts had been mutilated, and one of her toes had been cut. The shocking realization spread among the mourners that the so-called “makeup artist” was likely responsible for the desecration. It was soon discovered that the woman had gone to Tabatha’s apartment, where one of her sons was staying, and had asked him for a photo of Tabatha.

The Motivations for Shyanna Sims’ Crimes Remained Unclear

The police quickly arrived at the apartment and arrested the woman, identified as 26-year-old Shaynna Lauren Sims. During the arrest, they found a knife on her, which had strands of hair attached to it. When the hair was later tested, it was confirmed to be Tabatha Lynch’s. Along with the knife, the police also recovered a pair of scissors, a box cutter, and several cosmetics in her possession. Sims was initially arrested on charges of unauthorized dissection. In the days that followed, additional charges were filed against her, including larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property, first-degree burglary, disturbing or interrupting a funeral, and unlawful removal of body parts from a corpse. Sims pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against her.

What remained elusive throughout the investigation was the motivation behind Sims’ disturbing actions. Initially, reports speculated that Sims acted out of jealousy, as it was rumored that her boyfriend had dated Tabatha in the past. However, as more information emerged, it became clear that Sims’ husband, Montie Smith, had known Tabatha since high school, but there was no romantic relationship between them. It was alleged that Sims was suspicious and had committed the crimes. Her first attorney even issued a statement admitting that her motivations were as unclear to him as they were to everyone else. The defense later claimed that Sims had a history of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Despite this, a court-appointed forensic psychologist evaluated her and determined she was competent to stand trial.

In early June, Sims was released on bond, with the condition that she was not allowed to enter Tulsa, Oklahoma, except for medical appointments or emergencies. However, just four days after her release, she violated this condition by visiting the same apartment complex where Tabatha had lived. Sims attempted to disguise herself by wearing a wig and tried to obtain a phone from a pop-up phone stand. Despite her efforts, residents and the apartment complex manager recognized her. As a result, a motion to revoke her bond release was granted, and Sims was taken back into custody.

Shaynna Sims is in an Oklahoma Prison Today

The police uncovered troubling patterns of behavior in Shaynna Sims’ legal history. In February 2015, she had allegedly been stalking and harassing a woman named Christina Perez, who had filed a protective order against her. Perez claimed that Sims was targeting her because she had dated Sims’ husband, Montie Smith, five years prior to the incident. Just two weeks before Tabatha’s funeral, Sims pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery related to this case and received a suspended 18-month sentence. However, with her involvement in Tabatha’s case coming to light, the earlier case was reevaluated and is still under jurisdiction.

In June 2017, a jury recommended that Sims be sentenced to 16 years in prison on a total of five counts. This included seven years for first-degree burglary and five years for unlawfully removing a body part from a deceased person. However, Sims later appealed her conviction, arguing that because Tabatha was a Native American and the crime occurred within the Creek Nation, the case fell under tribal jurisdiction. This refers to the legal authority that Native American tribes have to govern themselves and manage legal matters on tribal lands, including criminal cases.

In 2021, her conviction was overturned based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling related to tribal sovereignty. However, in February 2023, the courts ruled that Sims must return to prison to complete her original sentence following a review of her case. Sims is currently incarcerated at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Oklahoma. The date of her expected release or eligibility for parole has not been made publicly available.

