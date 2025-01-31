Tabeeze Shark Tank Update: Hassle-Free Baby Clothing

Changing the clothing of babies is a stressful task that every other parent dreads, as it includes gently squeezing their crying baby’s head through the collar. Fortunately, Carrie Shaltz Haslup came up with a solution through Tabeeze, a brand that offers comfortable and stylish clothing for babies that makes the process of dressing and undressing them a whole lot easier. The founder makes an appearance in the 10th episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 16 and pitches her brand, hoping to secure an investment from at least one of the Sharks in front of her.

Tabeeze: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Tabeeze is the brainchild of Carrie Shaltz Haslup, who got the idea for the brand by watching her brother and sister struggle to dress and undress their baby girl. When she searched for a onesie that snapped at the shoulders of their baby, she was surprised that such a product did not exist yet. Realizing that there was a gap in the market, in 2016, she worked on the first of the many Bottom-Up Bodysuits by deconstructing a traditional onesie from the shoulders with a pair of scissors. Noticing how easier her onesie made her brother and sister’s lives, she began working on creating a brand around it, hoping to change the lives of thousands of parents and caregivers around the world.

After three years of research and development and visits to different factories, she finally found the one that aligned with her vision. In early 2022, Tabeeze was officially launched. Upon its launch, the brand naturally started receiving different kinds of feedback from the customers. Elaborating on that, Carrie told Voyage LA, “Although not originally designed to be adaptive, we started getting feedback from parents with medically complex babies who shared how amazing it is to have shoulder snaps to provide a fuss-free option for their little one. This inspired me to start our Sharing is Caring program, and we are proud to have worked with several NICUs and have donated over 4,000 of our Bottom-Up Bodysuits through our 1 to 1 donation program…”

Before Tabeeze, life was quite different for Carrie Shaltz Haslup. After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Michigan State University, she pursued a Master’s degree in Architecture from the University of Michigan. In May 2005, she founded her first company called stageFARM in the Greater New York City Area. After five years of running the company, she launched Carrie Shaltz Creative, Inc. in Los Angeles, California, where she worked as an Architect and Interior Designer. Having enough experience in owning and running a company allowed her to launch Tabeeze in January 2022.

Thanks to the patented shoulder snaps, Tabeeze makes dressing and undressing a baby easier than ever before, as squeezing babies’ heads through collars is no longer required. A life and time saver for parents and caregivers, its products are made with baby-friendly materials and offer quicker zips. Since the babies are not required to squeeze their heads through collars and twist their arms in uncomfortable positions to fit them through sleeves, Tabeeze makes the task of changing easier for them as well.

Tabeeze: Where Are They Now?

What makes the products of Tabeeze all the more special and fit for all babies is that they are made with nickel-free snaps, zero tags, flat inner seams, and organic jersey cotton. Prioritizing manufacturing sustainable and high-quality products, Tabeeze is “proud to be 100% GOTS Certified Organic, a Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade Certified, and a 1% For The Planet member.” In its first year of business, the brand earned recognition by winning a couple of prestigious awards. Tabeeze was the winner of the Design/Fashion/Style Category at the 2022 JPMA Innovation Awards.

The company also won the Children’s Clothing category at the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards. The following year was no less when it came to achievements, as it was named in TIME’s List Of The Best Inventions of 2023. During a conversation with PR Newswire, the founder expressed her gratitude: “Receiving recognition as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 is an incredible honor and achievement. We love solving problems through invention, curiosity, creativity, and thoughtful design. We believe that form follows function and we’re constantly innovating to make the world more comfortable for our littlest inhabitants.”

In the same year, Tabeeze was also listed in Country Living’s list of 40 Best Gifts for Pregnant Women to Enjoy This Christmas. In addition, the company has also been featured in some popular magazines and publications, including Forbes and Babylist. Reportedly, they were also a part of the 2023 AAP National Conference & Exhibition. Apart from the Bottom-Up Bodysuit, which is priced at $19.99, you can also purchase the Snappy Tee for $17.99 and Zippy-Leg Romper for $27.99 from the brand’s official website. Tabeeze also provides Tube-eeze Port Patches for $2.99. Tabeeze products are also available for purchase on Amazon. For babies having medically complex needs or who are in the NICU, they offer a 40% discount code on their first purchase.

