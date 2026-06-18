Tammy Wedgeworth Murder: Where is Kenneth Colburn Now?

In the episode titled ‘One Night in Mobile’ of A&E’s ‘After the First 48,’ the primary focus is on the sudden disappearance and killing of 44-year-old Tammy Wedgeworth in Mobile, Alabama, in early 2022. As the entire community and her loved ones were engulfed by fear and grief, the investigators followed all the clues that could lead them to the perpetrator. The documentary features exclusive, emotional interviews with Tammy’s family and friends, as well as officials involved in the investigation.

Tammy Wedgeworth’s Remains Were Found a Few Days After Her Disappearance

On February 3, 1977, in San Diego, California, Laura Braodus Dodge and William A. Battaglia welcomed Tammy Aleece Battaglia Wedgeworth into the world as their little bundle of joy. Growing up in a seemingly loving and supportive household, Tammy shared a close-knit bond with her brother, Timothy W. Battaglia. At some point, she moved to Fairhope, Alabama, where she led a content life with her three sons, Anthony M. Sexton, John I. Finley, and Del R. Wedgeworth. In her free time, she loved playing pool with her friends and spending quality time with her loved ones. When her father tragically passed away in 2013, Tammy was heartbroken. On the professional front, the doting mother of three worked as a housekeeper in Baldwin and Mobile counties to provide for herself and her children’s needs.

Her dreams of witnessing her children’s success were shattered on January 1, 2022, when she went missing from her Fairhope residence around 9 pm. She was expected to return home soon, so when she didn’t, her friends and family tried contacting her by phone. Concerns were raised when nobody could get a hold of her. Thus, on January 3, 2022, 44-year-old Tammy was reported missing to the Fairhope Police Department. In the following days, the Mobile Police Department’s Assaults and Missing Persons Unit also helped out in the search. On January 7, 2022, the authorities located her white Ford F-150, in which she was last seen getting into from her home, on the 8600 block of Shaw Street in Mobile. They also found Tammy’s remains in a nearby ditch on Eliza Jordan Road under a piece of plywood. Thus, a homicide investigation was launched to get to the bottom of the case.

Tammy Wedgeworth’s Shooter Was Trying to Rob Her Off Her Car

During the investigation, the Mobile Police Department and the Fairhope Police Department worked together and interviewed several loved ones and neighbors of Tammy Wedgeworth, in hopes of finding a lead. The investigators learned that the 44-year-old mother of three had gone to a party in Mobile, Alabama, on the fateful evening of January 1, 2022. While coming home from a party, she reportedly offered to drop a man named Kenneth James Colburn off at home. As per investigative reports, Kenneth pulled out a gun during the ride and tried to rob Tammy of the car.

Things went south, and Kenneth ended up shooting her multiple times before leaving her for dead in a ditch on Eliza Jordan Road, where she was later found. Soon after her remains were discovered, the detectives also located Kenneth and another suspect, Amanda Miller, through Tammy’s credit card records. On January 8, 2022, Kenneth and Amanda were arrested. While the former was charged with murder and fraudulent use of a credit card, Amanda was only charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

Kenneth Colburn is Currently Incarcerated at an Alabama Prison

Both Kenneth Colburn and Amanda Miller pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. However, on the day Kenneth’s jury trial was supposed to begin, on March 31, 2025, he ended up pleading guilty to the intentional murder of Tammy Wedgeworth. Consequently, the killer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. As of today, 37-year-old Kenneth is serving his sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama.

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