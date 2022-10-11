Tamra Keepness: Found or Missing? Is She Dead or Alive?

Paramount+’s ‘Never Seen Again’ chronicles the story of a missing five-year-old named Tamra Keepness who went missing in July 2004 from her home in Ottawa Street. Despite thousands of hours of work by investigators, hundreds of interviews, and a $50,000 reward, she has not been seen since. The police continue to search for her despite nearly 2 decades having passed since her disappearance. So, if you’re curious to find out more, here’s what we know.

What Happened to Tamra Keepness?

A five-year-old from the Whitebear First Nation, Tamra Keepness was reported missing from her home in the 1800 block of Ottawa Street in Regina, Saskatchewan on July 6, 2004. She was last seen going to bed on July 5 and had disappeared since then. As per police reports, Tamra was with her remaining 5 siblings, living together with their mother, Lorena Keepness, and her partner, Dean McArthur. However, on the evening of June 5, the two of them had a nasty argument followed by Dean living the house.

Dean reportedly met Russell Sheepskin, who occasionally stayed with the family, and the two of them went out for drinks. Lorena stayed with her kids for a while before sending them to sleep upstairs and went over to a friend’s house a block away, after leaving the oldest child in charge. As per police reports, Lorena also admitted to having a few drinks at her friend’s house. Russell and Dean reportedly came back and even checked on the children at midnight to find all of them asleep.

Russel would later tell the police that he had seen the children sleeping in the living room. The two drunken men reportedly got into a fight at around 3 am which allegedly resulted in Dean beating Russel so badly that he ended up in a hospital for treatment. Lorena returned shortly afterward to find the doors locked and entered the house through a window. She would later state that she might have noticed Tamra sleeping with her siblings on the couch while she went upstairs to sleep. Dean claimed he had gone to his aunt’s house in the early morning hours to catch some sleep.

Lorena claimed that the next morning, Raine, one of Tamra’s siblings, had felt in her sleep that Tamra was leaving her bed. About an hour and a half later, the family contacted the police when they could not find Tamra anywhere. Regina police mounted one of the biggest and most extensive searches in the city’s history to find the missing child after finding no indications of forced entry or struggle at the home.

One of the officers of the Regina Police Department reminisced how the entire police force had been engaged the day Tamra was reported missing. Till 2014, the authorities claimed to have received over 1,700 tips and conducted hours of interviews in looking for Tamra. Since June 2014, a $50,000 reward had also been put up for information about the missing child’s whereabouts.

Is Tamra Keepness Dead or Alive?

Lorena reportedly called Tamra her “little Einstein” because of her intelligence. She still believes her child will return. She said, “Someone stole her, that’s all I know. Someone stole my child. I try to think of everything from day one, what [and] where. I try to tell the police.” She further added, “I don’t feel she’s gone. I don’t feel she’s gone at all. I think she can still come home.”

Every year the city hosts an annual barbecue at Regina’s Pepsi Park on July 6 – the day little Tamra disappeared. The authorities feel it acts as a reminder and helps the family to believe that they are not alone in the search for their child. The executive director of Regina/Treaty Status Indian Services (RTSIS), Erica Beaudin, said, “There are other people who miss her, who wonder where she is, who support them as a family in bringing her home.”

