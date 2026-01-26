Who is Tanselle? Who Plays Her in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

A different side of Westeros appears in HBO’s ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ as we follow a hedge knight called Ser Duncan the Tall on the quest to become a great knight. Along with him is a young boy named Egg, who becomes Dunk’s squire and experiences new things of his own. Their journey begins with a tourney at Ashford Meadow, where they cross paths with people from all over the world. One of them is a woman named Tanselle, who catches Dunk’s eye. BOOK SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tanselle Plays an Important Role in Defining the Direction of Dunk’s Journey

Tanselle is introduced in the first episode of ‘A Knight of Seven Kingdoms’ as a Dornish puppeteer who comes to Ashford with her troupe of entertainers. She performs acts and tells captivating stories about dragons and knights with the flair that mesmerises everyone. Dunk notices her on his first night at the encampment village, but it isn’t until the next day that he finds the opportunity to talk with her. When he mentions he is Ser Duncan the Tall, she reveals that she was called “Tanselle Too Tall” by others for her unusual height, which prompts Dunk to mention that her height is normal according to him. According to the ‘Dunk and Egg’ novellas by George R.R. Martin, on which the show is based, Dunk is later measured to be 6’11”, while Tanselle is described as being “only half a head shorter” than him.

In the show, as in the books, Dunk falls for Tanselle at first sight, which paves the way for light flirtation between them. However, the events transpire such that Tanselle and her troupe eventually leave for Dorne, while Dunk has to stay back at Ashford and finish what he started. This marks the end of their short-lived, almost-romance, though she remains on his mind for years to come. According to the novellas, Dunk’s adventures later take him to Dorne, where he tries to find Tanselle. However, a few years have passed by then, and there is no knowing if she’s still in Dorne or somewhere else. Thus, Tanselle becomes a memory that lingers in Dunk’s mind not just for the role she played in how the events turn out at Ashford, but also for how the future would have looked if they had ended up together.

Tanzyn Crawford Brings Forth Tanselle’s Wit and Charm

Tanzyn Crawford plays the role of Tanselle in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’ The Australian actress is best known for her role as Rae Kincade in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ while also appearing in ‘Swift Street’ and ‘Servant.’ As a child, Crawford had an inclination towards the arts, and briefly studied ballet at John Curtin College of the Arts. She even took a six-week drama course, but didn’t find it to her liking, and opted to study wildlife conservation and biology at Murdoch University, aiming to be a zoologist. However, two years later, her friend asked her to accompany her to an audition for WAAPA, and Crawford decided to take a shot at it too. She got in, and after graduating in 2021, she decided to pursue acting full-time.

She won the role of Tanselle by presenting a “shy but also not uninteresting” side of the character, which impressed the show’s creators. Later, she revealed that she hasn’t watched more than one episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ because of the gore and violence depicted in the series, but she knew the pressure that would come with joining the highly anticipated spinoff. She worked with the writers and directors to create a detailed background for Tanselle. She saw Tanselle as someone confident when they are on the stage because of their profession as an entertainer, but they have an entirely different personality in real life. This contrast subtly reflects the challenges and struggles in her life that made her join the troupe that floats around the world, making Tanselle chained up and tetherless at the same time. Details like this give a realistic measure to an otherwise fictional character.

