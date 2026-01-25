How Tall is Tanselle? How Tall is Tanzyn Crawford?

A hedge knight embarks on a quest to prove himself in HBO’s ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’ The story follows Duncan the Tall as he prepares to participate in his first-ever tourney at Ashford Meadow. There, he meets a girl named Tanselle, who catches his eye. At first, it might seem that she is just a love interest, but over the course of the season, she turns out to be the catalyst that pushes Duncan on a path that transforms the course of his destiny. What makes her and Duncan more sympathetic to one another is that they both know what it feels like to be othered due to their appearance. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tanselle’s Height Gives Her a Commonality With Duncan

In the second episode of ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ when Duncan is finally introduced to Tanselle, he calls himself Duncan the Tall. She finds it amusing because, as a child, she was called Tanselle “Too Tall” by the people around her due to her being taller than others. To this, Duncan replies that she is not too tall. He trails off after saying “not too tall for…,” where he likely meant to say “me” in the end. This shows that Tanselle is close to Duncan’s height, if not equal. According to the ‘Dunk and Egg’ novellas by George R.R. Martin, Tanselle is described as being “taller than most women” and “only half a head shorter” than Dunk, who is later revealed to be around 6’11, which would make Tanselle above 6’5.

In real life, the actor, Peter Claffey, who plays Dunk, is 6’5, while Tanzyn Crawford, who plays Tanselle, is 5’11. This puts the actors at almost the same height difference as their characters. Being taller than usual creates a common ground between Dunk and Tanselle, especially as she reveals that she was mocked for her height when she was a child. Dunk is familiar with this feeling because his towering figure has almost always made him stand out in a crowd, and that hasn’t always been a good thing. However, he doesn’t think about any of that when he looks at her. He is smitten by her from the moment he sees her on his first night at Ashford.

According to the books, even as their paths eventually part, Dunk finds it difficult to let go of her memory. He finds himself thinking about her at all sorts of moments, and at one point, wonders what life would have been like with her. This immediate and strong attachment that he forms with her also plays an important role in turning the situation in a completely unexpected direction, putting Dunk on a journey that makes him one of the most well-known knights in the history of Westeros.

Read More: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Is Duncan the Tall Related to Brienne of Tarth?