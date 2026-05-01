Where is Tara Baker’s Family Now?

For Tara Baker’s family, the news of her death in January 2001 at her apartment in Athens, Georgia, was deeply devastating. Her parents, Lindsay and Virginia Baker, were unable to comprehend that their daughter was suddenly gone. Her siblings, Meredith, Adam, and 10-year-old Kevin, also struggled to cope with the loss of their sister. The years that followed were extremely difficult for the family. However, in 2024, progress in the case led to an arrest, offering a sense of long-awaited movement toward justice. NBC’s ‘Dateline: A Window of Time’ explores the details of the investigation and shows the profound and lasting impact the tragedy had on the Baker family.

Tara Baker’s Family Got the Justice in Court After More Than Two Decades

Lindsay Hugh and Virginia Baker had made Georgia their home, where they raised their four children: Tara, Meredith, Adam, and Kevin, in East Point, Georgia. They were very proud of all their children, with Tara, as the eldest, often serving as a role model for her younger siblings. When she enrolled at the University of Georgia to study law, her family felt immense pride in her achievements. On January 18, 2001, they received a devastating call about a fire at Tara’s apartment in Athens, Georgia. They immediately rushed to the scene, only to discover that Tara had passed away and that the fire had been deliberately set in an attempt to conceal her homicide.

The years that followed were extremely difficult for the family. With no progress in the case, they continued to wait for answers, while also channeling their grief into advocacy. They supported efforts to strengthen Georgia’s cold case unit, all while holding on to hope for developments in Tara’s case. Virginia frequently reached out to the media and used various platforms to request information or leads, and Meredith also actively participated in similar efforts. In May 2024, when Edrick Lamont Faust was identified as the perpetrator through DNA evidence, justice finally reached the family. Following the arrest, Virginia shared a statement saying, “I’m so grateful, I want people to know that prayers work. Don’t ever stop praying, don’t ever stop having hope in your heart, because it can happen.”, and gave encouragement and hope to other families facing similar tragedies.

In February 2026, when Faust was finally brought to trial and convicted, Meredith addressed the court and read a victim impact statement on behalf of the family. She expressed gratitude to the officers and agencies whose continued efforts helped resolve the case. She also spoke about the special bond she shared with her sister and how that connection had been taken from her. Meredith described the lasting emotional toll the incident had on her family and urged the court to impose the harshest possible punishment. Virginia also had a statement presented in court, which was read by her son-in-law, Adam Schroeder. In it, she reflected on her loss and the pain she had endured over the years.

Lindsay Baker Passed Away in 2018 and Virginia Baker is Honoring Her Daughter’s Legacy

Lindsay Baker was a proud member of the Sons and Children of the American Revolution and had also involved his family with him. He and Virginia got married in Jonesboro, Georgia, and made the state their home for the rest of their lives. They were a religious family, but the loss of their daughter in 2001 deeply shook the foundation of their life. Both of them never gave up on finding the answers they wanted, and Virginia was at the forefront, keeping the case alive in the media.

Before any progress in the case could be made, Lindsay passed away on August 4, 2018, in Hampton, Georgia. He did not get a chance to see his daughter’s perpetrator being arrested. Virginia, on the other hand, kept the cause alive. In April 2025, she and her three children appeared on the ‘Classic City Crime’ podcast and spoke on camera about the case. In February 2026, seeing Edrick Faust brought to justice must have given her a sense of peace, even though she acknowledged that nothing could bring her daughter back. She has remained a strong force and has always been there for her family in every way. Now it is her children and her grandchildren who are her whole life.

Meredith Baker is a Happily Married Mother of Two Daughters Today

Meredith Baker, who now goes by Meredith Schroeder, is settled in Georgia with her husband, Adam Schroeder. Their two children, Banner and Parker, along with their adorable little dog, complete their family. With the kids still in school, much of Meredith’s life revolves around their schedules, sports practices, and daily routines, and she is always present to cheer them on at every stage. She has also made sure to regularly update others about developments in her sister’s case and their family’s continued pursuit of justice. Alongside this, she has been involved in advocating for other cases as well, often highlighting the importance of cold case investigations in Georgia. Meredith has spoken about how Tara’s legacy continues to live on through the state’s cold case unit, and she remains committed to always remembering her sister.

Adam and Kevin Baker Have Always Been at the Forefront of Justice for Their Sister

Adam Baker was closest in age to Tara, and her loss deeply impacted him. He has served in the American Air Force and is a proud veteran who served his country. He and his wife, Melissa Baker, are also based out of Georgia and have always stood for justice and supported the family’s efforts. Kevin Baker, who was just 10 years old when his sister passed away, grew up carrying that loss with him. He went on to graduate from Kennesaw University and later got married in 2021. He now appears to be a father to a young daughter. He knows that his sister would be proud of him and the life he has built. Both brothers have surely kept their sister’s memory alive in their lives in their own ways, continuing to honor her over the years.

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