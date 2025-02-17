Tara and Joe Petito: Where Are Gabby Petito’s Dad and Step-Mom Now?

In Netflix’s ‘American Murder: Gabby Petito,’ the focus is on the mysterious murder case of Gabby Petito, who went on a road trip across the country with her fiancé Brian Christopher Laundrie in the summer of 2021 in their newly purchased van. When she went missing in late August 2021, her family, including her father, Joe Petito, and stepmother, Tara Petito, became worried about her well-being and did everything they could to help with the search. When the devastating news of her passing broke out after her remains were found in Wyoming, grief and shock took over Joe and Tara.

Tara and Joe Play Important Roles in the Gabby Petito Foundation

Ever since the tragic demise of Gabby Petito, Tara and Joe Petito have been working with the murder victim’s other two parents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt, on the Gabby Petito Foundation. It is a non-profit initiative that advocates for domestic violence awareness and demands for tougher laws and policies to be made for such crimes. While Tara serves as the Secretary/Administrator, Joe holds the position of Vice President in the foundation. Together, they also donated approximately $100,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline in 2022. During a conversation with People, Joe explained how sharing the struggle with the rest of the parents helped them.

He said, “We lean on each other one day at a time. It’s a few years now at this point, so it’s much easier to get through the day. But sometimes we still have our hard days. And then we’ll call up, and talk to one another, and get grounded, and then go back. We all are in it together. And the more we help, the more it makes us feel better.” Tara also said, “It was something Gabby always wanted. She always wanted us, all four parents, to live together under one roof.” Through their determination to change the world for the better, Tara and Joe continue to make quite an impact with the Gabby Petito Foundation alongside Nichole and Jim Schmidt.

Tara and Joe Have Ample Experience in Different Fields But Are Currently Invested in the Gabby Petito Foundation

Hailing from Selden, New York, Joseph “Joe” Petito was employed in the corporate world for more than two decades of his life. However, following Gabby’s passing, he seemingly retired from his job and took up the role of Vice President in the Gabby Petito Foundation, as mentioned above. Working to make her late daughter proud, he addresses the flaws in the system regarding cases of domestic violence. On the other hand, Tara Wickman Petito was born and brought up in Suffolk County, New York. She majored in Business Administration at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, after graduating from Commack High School with flying colors. Besides working in the Finance field for approximately 15 years, she reportedly also has experience working in Real Estate. These days, she works as a Secretary at the foundation with her husband.

Tara and Joe Petito Regularly Travel to New Places Accompanied by Their Children

Married since July 22, 2005, Tara and Joe Petito are doting parents to two sons, Joey and Derek. Although Gabby was her stepdaughter, Tara considered herself her mother and always treated her with love and care. Before she lost her, Tara also went through a tough time when her father passed away in December 2020. To this day, she cherishes her mother, Mary Wickman, with whom she still shares a close-knit bond. The couple attended CrimeCon in Nashville in May 2024, and then they traveled to Las Vegas in July of the same year to participate in the annual Parents of Murdered Children Conference. In both places, they were accompanied by Nichole and Jim Schmidt.

The Petito family went through another heavy loss in November 2024 when their dog Hiro passed away. The following month, Tara and Joe took their two sons to the Miami Art Week & Art Basel and had an incredible experience. Being avid travelers, the couple went to the coastal city of Crystal River with their kids in January 2025. Much recently, they reportedly also explored Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida recently. Apart from traveling and exploring new places together, Tara and Joe Petito also love playing golf. Residing in Vero Beach, Florida, they both prioritize spending quality time with their kids and other loved ones.

