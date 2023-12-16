Love After Lockup’s Taron Hill is Still Together With Latisha

We TV’s ‘Love After Lockup: Innocent After Lockup’ is a unique reality series that follows various individuals who were indeed convicted of crimes and were later found innocent of the same. The years lost by these individuals paint a tragic story, which only makes the proof of their innocence that much more important. Consider Taron Hill, who spent years trying to overturn his conviction and continues to fight against the reasons that landed him in such a position in the first place. Hence, it is only natural that people are curious about his current whereabouts.

Who is Taron Hill?

A midnight shooting in Camden, New Jersey, on September 25, 2004, changed the then 18-year-old Taron Hill’s life in a way he could not have imagined. The incident in question led to the death of two women, Robin Battle and Tinesha Lewis. The intended victim of the attachment, Karah Moore, identified the alleged address where the shooter had seemingly fled to as the home of the Hill brothers, Taron and Anthony Hill, the latter of whom was 19 years old at the time.

While Moore admitted that he had seen Anthony drive near the area of the incident, he also claimed that the shooter had apparently been wearing the same clothes that Taron had been wearing the next day. The intended victim also claimed that Taron had been seemingly involved in the death of his cousin and that he was competing against Moore as a drug dealer. Along with some other witness testimony, the police decided to arrest Taron on December 1, 2004. They charged him with two counts of first-degree murder as well as two additional charges regarding his illegal use of a weapon.

Following a lengthy legal process, Taron Hill was convicted on October 13, 2006, on four charges levied against him and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. However, he appealed the ruling and claimed that his brother, Anthony Hill, had admitted to his guilt when the jury was still deciding its verdict. An evidentiary hearing was held for the case on March 2, 2007, but Taron’s motion was denied by the Camden County Superior Court.

Not losing hope, Taron again appealed his case but was once again denied on June 17, 2010, by the Appellate Division of New Jersey Superior Court. The New Jersey native filed another appeal, claiming that he did not have good legal counsel, but was also denied again on June 28, 2016. He then filed a petition with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey regarding a writ of habeas corpus but once again suffered defeat on May 9, 2018.

It was only after the creation of New Jersey’s statewide conviction-review unit in April 2019 that Taron’s case was discussed once again. Ultimately, on July 8, 2021, the attorney general moved to dismiss the charges against Taron and to end his sentence. The motion became a reality on July 9, 2021, as the Camden County Superior Court overturned Taron’s conviction. Soon afterward, Taron was released from prison. However, he remained unhappy with the amount of time he had to wrongfully spend in prison.

Taron Hill is Still in a Relationship With Latisha

Following his own exoneration, Taron Hill has become a huge advocate for those whose conviction remains shrouded in doubt. Up until August 2022, Taron was the only New Jersey native whose charges were dropped following the formation of the state’s review unit over three years prior. Taron has been passionate about the fact that he is a “rare” case and that he knows that there are many innocent people still spending time behind bars.

In his bid to find justice, Taron filed a lawsuit against the state of New Jersey on November 23, 2021, demanding compensation of over $825,000. He also filed a civil rights lawsuit on June 7, 2022, to be further compensated for his wrongful conviction. Apart from his bid for justice and reform, Taron has also been thriving in his professional life. He obtained his master’s degree in business, management, marketing, and related subjects while studying in prison from December 2004 to July 2021. Since April 2023. he has been working as an Account Manager for Over The Hillz, his family’s brand.

Now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Taron has been cherishing each and every moment of his life with his loved ones. He is presently father to three beautiful girls, with his youngest, Justice, having turned one in September 2023. Additionally, his oldest daughter, Taniyah, AKA Tati, who was born before Taron was arrested, is now studying psychology at Rowan University and is also pursuing her passion for being a nail technician. He is also a proud stepfather to Journee, who turned 10 in August 2023 and seemingly works as a model on an occasional basis.

Taron is also looking forward to welcoming his fourth child, a son, into this world. He is in a happy relationship with Latisha, who is the mother to Journee and Justice. The couple is engaged to be married and have bonded over their past experiences and hardships. Both of them have never been shy about showering affection on each other as well as their children, which certainly makes the world glad about all the happiness that is now prevalent in Taron’s life after his long mission to find justice.

