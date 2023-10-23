Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 3 Episode 3 Recap: The White Tiger Siblings

In ‘Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari’ or ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero‘ season 3 episode 3 titled ‘The White Tiger Siblings,’ Naofumi visits the underground slave market to find demi-humans of Lurolona. That’s where he meets Atla and Fohl, the white tiger siblings, and frees them. After he returns to his village, the Shield Hero faces the financial responsibility of supporting all the slaves he has freed and also making sure that he improves the defense of the region he controls. But despite his best efforts, things go wrong when he is not present in the village. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari’ or ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 3 episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Shield Hero Frees Atla and Fohl

At the underground slave market, a young white tiger takes care of his wounded sister who can’t even move. Interestingly, he fights in the Colesium to pay for the food and medicines of his sibling, doing everything he can to make sure that his sister is safe. It is later revealed that the brother-sister duo is actually named Fohl and Atla. Sometime after winning a lot of money at the Colesium, the Shield Hero arrives in the same slave market with his friends. The merchant there shows him around and Naofumi easily manages to spot which kind of demi-humans are trying to fool him into freeing them.

Eventually, Naofumi meets Fohl and learns that he has amazing combat abilities. The White Tiger requests the Shield Hero to them. Upon inquiry, Naofumi learns that he also has a sister named Atla who is not valued by the merchant. When he meets Atla, the Shield Hero realizes that she can be treated with regular doses of the Elixir of Yggdrasil. On the promise that Fohl will pay for the help he receives, Naofumi gives Atla the elixir. The following day, he takes all the demi-humans he has freed to his village.

Atla and Fohl are happy so finally see a sunset together after a long time. Although the free demi-humans are naturally ecstatic about the future, the Shield Hero is concerned because of the financial burden on him. He is also worried about the poor defenses of the village and knows that the people would be in trouble if there is an unexpected attack. In order to improve the business prospects and profits, Naofumi decides to visit a nearby village. In his absence, the village gets attacked just as he had feared.

The demi-humans are easily defeated and Fohl tries to hide with his sister. He eventually finds the signal flare which Naofumi has told him about. But when Fohl sends a signal, the attackers find him. It turns out that they plan to sell the demi-humans for huge profits. Since Fohl protests the subjugation of his people, one of the attackers decides to make an example out of him.

Naofumi Defends His Village

Just when it seems that Fohl is about to be executed, the Shield Hero arrives there, shocking the enemies. It does not take much time for him and his comrades to take the control of the village again. After successfully securing the region, Naofumi plans to execute the leader of the attackers but he is informed that it would be better not to do so. It turns out that the attackers hail from a region that worships the other three heroes. So the execution could really upset the nobles. Naofumi is confused since he cannot tolerate that his people are treated so savagely by the enemies.

The Shield Hero is also upset by the fact the attackers wanted to sell the demi-humans back into slavery. But then he comes up with an innovative plan. Naofumi decides to send the attackers to Siltvelt, a region that worships the Shield Hero. In order to punish them, he plans to make them slaves there and does not pay heed to the requests of his enemies. The following evening, Atla meets the Shield Hero with the request to help her become stronger. In response, Naofumi resets Fohl’s level so that she can take advantage of his hero buffs.

Read More: Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 3 Episode 2 Recap: The Shield Hero Meets Nadia