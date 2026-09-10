Where is Günther Hauck AKA Tatunca Nara Now?

Günther Hauck, better known as Tatunca Nara, is a German-born man who became known in the Amazon as a self-proclaimed Indigenous chief and jungle guide. He claimed to know the location of Akakor, a supposed lost underground city, but questions surrounding his identity and the truth behind his stories have made him a mysterious figure for decades. His name was also linked to several disappearances and deaths involving people who joined expeditions connected to him, though the circumstances remain disputed. HBO Max’s ‘Death and Mystery in the Amazon’ explores these mysterious disappearances and the accusations surrounding Hauck, while examining the different versions of what happened.

Tatunca Nara is Belived to Have Left His Wife and Kids Before He Became a Jungle Guide

The actuality of Tatunca Nara’s origins came to light much later, after years of mystery had surrounded the man who presented himself as an Indigenous chief in the Amazon. Tatunca Nara was born Hans Günther Hauck on October 5, 1941, in the Coburg area of Bavaria, Germany. This was only confirmed in the late 1980s by Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office. He disappeared in the early 1960s because of alleged financial difficulties, leaving behind a wife and three children in Nuremberg. However, Tatunca Nara has consistently denied that he is Hauck and has insisted that he really is who he says he is.

According to police records cited in a 1990 documentary, Hauck had worked as a sailor on a West German freighter. In 1966, he reportedly jumped ship in Venezuela, where he was arrested after claiming to be an Indian. It has been reported that a psychiatrist allegedly diagnosed him with schizophrenia, and he was sent back to West Germany. He is believed to have served three months in jail for failing to support his wife and two sons. Three years later, he sailed to Brazil. This time, he disappeared again, and it was around this period that the identity of Tatunca Nara emerged.

By the late 1960s, Tatunca had surfaced in Brazil’s Amazonas region. The man claimed to be the chief of a tribe called the Ugha Mongulala. He also presented himself as a jungle guide and eventually became known for the extraordinary stories he told about the Amazon. In the 1970s, he met German foreign correspondent Karl Brugger and told him an elaborate history of Akakor, an alleged ancient underground city hidden beneath the Amazon rainforest. Brugger was convinced by his story and published ‘The Chronicle of Akakor’ in 1976. The book became popular in esoteric circles and turned Tatunca Nara into an international curiosity. His claims attracted adventurers who wanted to travel into the Amazon and have him guide them to the supposedly lost city. His fame grew to such an extent that oceanographer Jacques Cousteau reportedly hired him as a guide during a 1983 expedition on the Calypso.

Tatunca Nara’s Knowledge About the Amazon Was Widely Criticized

Meanwhile, Tatunca Nara also built a separate family life in Brazil. He married a Brazilian woman and had two children with her. His German former wife later traveled to Barcelos and reportedly identified him as her former husband. Tatunca continued to maintain his claims about his identity and his connection to the Ugha Mongulala, even as questions surrounding his past began to grow. His mystery grew manifold after several tourists and adventurers whom he had guided disappeared under mysterious circumstances. American John Reed disappeared in 1980, Swiss tourist Herbert Wanner disappeared in 1983, and Swedish tourist Christine Heuser disappeared in 1987.

In 1984, Swiss tourists reportedly found a skull that forensic analysis identified as belonging to Wanner. That same year, Karl Brugger, the journalist who had helped make Tatunca famous, was shot and killed by an unknown assailant on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. German police reportedly suspected that Tatunca was behind the killing, although nothing was ever proven. Tatunca has acknowledged killing people in the past, but he claimed that he had done so as a soldier and that the people were carrying weapons. He has specifically denied responsibility for the disappearances of the three tourists.

Tatunca’s elaborate stories eventually came under greater scrutiny. In 1990, German survival expert Rüdiger Nehberg and filmmaker Wolfgang Brög are said to have tricked Tatunca into taking them on an expedition. During the trip, they said they observed major gaps in his supposed knowledge of the local geography and Indigenous customs. He allegedly failed to recognize landmarks and routes that he had previously described in detail. The expedition became the basis for the documentary ‘Das Geheimnis des Tatunca Nara’ (‘The Mystery of Tatunca Nara’), which aired on German broadcaster ARD in 1991. The documentary effectively presented him publicly as a fabricator rather than the genuine tribal chief he claimed to be.

Tatunca Nara is Still Acting as a Tour Guide in the Amazon Today

Despite the allegations and the exposure surrounding his stories, Tatunca Nara did not simply disappear from public life. He continued to live in Barcelos, Amazonas, near the Rio Negro, and maintained his identity as Tatunca Nara. His story has also continued to attract filmmakers and investigators. A 2019 short documentary, ‘Tatunca,’ allowed him to present his own version of his life story, while Discovery’s ‘Curse of Akakor’ revisited the disappearances of the three explorers and the suspicion that has followed him for decades. Brazilian and Portuguese media reports in 2025 indicated that he was still alive and living in the Amazon. He would be in his 80s and he continues offering guided tours to people interested in seeing Akakor. Till this day, Tatunca Nara remains one of the Amazon’s most enduring mysteries.

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