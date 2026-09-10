Is Te Fiti Based on a Real Goddess? Is Motunui Based on a Real Island?

Directed by Thomas Kail, ‘Moana’ is an adventure film based on the animated movie of the same name. It centers on Moana, a brave and curious young girl from the island of Motunui. She is mysteriously called by the ocean to leave her home and venture beyond her limits for the first time. Her mission is to restore a mystical stolen heart to the goddess Te Fiti, whose power once brought life to the ocean. Moana must undertake this journey to save her people from a spreading blight, despite her father’s opposition, who fears for her safety.

To complete the journey, Moana joins forces with Maui, a powerful shape-shifting demigod who stole Te Fiti’s heart a long time ago, causing her to disintegrate. Now, Moana must cross the ocean with Maui and face the dangers ahead to restore Te Fiti’s heart and bring prosperity back to Motunui. However, the two face self-doubt and unexpected threats out in the vast ocean. The goddess Te Fiti and the island Motunui are both pivotal to Moana’s journey and fate. SPOILER AHEAD.

Te Fiti Symbolizes The Very Essence of Life and Creation in Moana’s World

Te Fiti is presented in ‘Moana’ as a goddess whose power is closely tied to the creation and continuation of life. Her heart, shaped like a stone, allows her to spread life across the ocean. After Maui takes the heart, Te Fiti disappears and becomes Te Kā, a destructive and fiery figure. The conflict within Te Fiti’s soul is between creation and destruction, a dynamic closely tied to real-world themes of environmental conservation. The film’s ecological sensitivity and its theme of peaceful restoration are conveyed through Te Fiti. While Te Fiti herself is not a real goddess, she appears to be connected to Polynesian beliefs. The character reportedly combines elements from several traditions. Reportedly, one of the strongest connections is to Pele, the Hawaiian goddess associated with fire and volcanoes.

Like Te Fiti, Pele is linked to the formation of islands. There are also similarities to Mahuika, a Māori fire goddess whose mythology includes Maui tricking her into giving him fire. In the movie, Te Fiti’s gentle, tree-covered appearance reinforces her role as a symbol of life and nature. In terms of cinema, Te Fiti shares similarities with the ways in which nature is represented in director Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy. The most prominent examples here are the Ents in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers’ or the very idea of the Shire as an ecologically rich place in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.’ The narrative of ‘Moana’ ultimately imagines mythological influences within Moana’s world, making the story feel authentic.

Motunui is Characterized by the Spirit of Community and Faith

Motunui, as depicted in the film, is not a real island, but its landscape reportedly combines elements from several Polynesian locations. In the movie, it is an island with mountains, and leadership is passed down through generations. An heir formally begins their reign by placing a stone on the island’s sacred mountain. Reportedly, much of the island’s visual identity is connected to the Islands of Tahiti. The landscape of Tetiaroa, a private island, reportedly influenced the appearance of Motunui, while Bora Bora’s famous peak helped inspire the mountain at its center. These connections may explain why the fictional island resembles the mountainous environments associated with the South Pacific. One of the most profound aspects of the story is the way the people of Motunui are portrayed.

Their lives are closely and spiritually connected to the island, and their souls are driven by faith and loyalty. The people of Motunui understand the importance of preservation and the cost of voyaging beyond one’s realm of control. Ultimately, Motunui does not represent one real island, but it is an imaginary place seemingly built from recognizable Polynesian landscapes. Its geography reflects the natural beauty of the region, while its community and relationship with the ocean reflect the power of its faith and people.

Read More: Where Was Moana (2026) Filmed?