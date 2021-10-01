Ted Lasso Season 2 Finale Release Date and Spoilers

Episode 11 sets things up perfectly for the upcoming ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 finale by ending on multiple cliffhangers. Roy and Keeley face an uncomfortable moment on camera, and Sam is given a difficult choice that might take him away from AFC Richmond. Ted also gets some disturbing news about one of the team’s other coaches, and things don’t seem all too sunny in the optimistic coach’s world. How will it all turn out? If you can’t wait for the season closer, you’re in the right place. Here’s everything we know about ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 12.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 12, the season finale, is set to premiere on October 8, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. Season 2 premiered on July 23, 2021.

Where To Stream Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12 Online?

‘Ted Lasso’ is an Apple Original production, and therefore, season 2 episode 12 will be available exclusively on their streaming platform— Apple TV+. The first season in its entirety and all previously released season 2 episodes of the show are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

Episode 12 is titled ‘Inventing the Pyramid of Success’ and possibly refers to Sam’s new undertaking if he does choose to join the billionaire from Ghana in creating a new football club. The upcoming season finale will tell us, one way or the other, whether Sam will stay with AFC Richmond or choose to leave. Similarly, Roy Kent and Keeley’s relationship seems to have hit a speedbump. However, considering Roy also mentions marriage, the upcoming episode could even see the two of them finally tying the knot.

One of the major plot points that the season 2 finale will also touch upon centers around Nate. His insecurities have bubbled up in the past, but he now seems to be actively trying to jeopardize coach Ted’s position at the club. The upcoming episode will show us how Ted reacts to the dilemma, and a painful confrontation with Nate is possible.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 Recap

Episode 11, titled ‘Midnight Train to Royston,’ opens with Sam and Rebecca still fond of each other but unable to be together. The club is approached by a billionaire from Ghana who is a football enthusiast and wants to buy Sam’s contract from AFC Richmond. Despite being offered a large sum of money for the player, Rebecca is heartbroken at the request and tries to hide her feelings for Sam.

Meanwhile, Keeley reveals to Roy that Jamie confessed his love for her, leaving the couple at an awkward juncture. Coach Ted bids goodbye to Dr. Sharon but then receives some disturbing news when he gets home. A journalist informs him that the next day’s newspaper will run a story about how Ted got a panic attack during one of AFC Richmond’s games. It gets worse, as the journalist then reveals that the informant who leaked the news about Ted’s panic attack was Nate. The episode closes with Ted looking decidedly troubled with this knowledge.

