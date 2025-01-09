Terrence “T-Lo” Smith: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

Terrence “T-Lo” Smith was an inmate at Rikers Island, known for keeping out of trouble. However, in February 1990, he was discovered dead on the premises. Authorities quickly identified and apprehended the individual responsible for his death. The Netflix episode of ‘I Am a Killer’ titled ‘Choices’ delves into the incident, with Smith’s killer recounting the events of that day. In the context of the perpetrator’s other crimes, Smith’s murder offers critical insights into their psyche and motivations.

Terrence Smith Was Stabbed to Death While He Was Incarcerated

In 1990, Terrence “T-Lo” Smith was serving time at Rikers Island. At the time, the prison facility was notorious for its harsh and overcrowded conditions, often described as a breeding ground for violence and neglect. The sprawling jail complex, located on an island between the Bronx and Queens in New York City, housed thousands of inmates, many of whom were awaiting trial or serving short sentences. At the time, the facility was plagued by systemic issues, including understaffing, inadequate resources, and a lack of rehabilitation programs.

For inmates like Terrence “T-Lo” Smith, navigating the volatile atmosphere of Rikers required constant vigilance. Survival often depended on alliances, the ability to avoid conflict, and sheer resilience. Violence was a daily reality, fueled by gang activity, tensions among inmates, and sometimes even the actions of correctional officers. Reports of abuse, mistreatment, and corruption were common, and the facility’s environment was described as chaotic and dehumanizing. It was under these circumstances that Smith was found stabbed to death within the premises on February 6, 1990. The murder quickly became the sole focus of the authorities who tried to find and locate his killer.

Terrence Smith’s Killer Claimed to be a Close Friend of His

The authorities at Rikers Island identified Kevin Saxon as the perpetrator of Terrence “T-Lo” Smith’s death and charged him with manslaughter. Saxon, also an inmate at the facility, was serving time for a 1989 shooting in the Lincoln Projects area of New York City. Having been involved in the drug trade since his teenage years, he was closely tied to various drug gangs operating in the area during that period. He later provided a detailed account of the events leading up to Smith’s death. He explained that upon his arrival at Rikers in 1989, he and Smith quickly became close friends. Both men recognized the volatile nature of the prison environment, where gang affiliations often dictated survival.

They understood that without protection, they would be vulnerable targets in the violent and hierarchical prison system. As a result, they decided to stick together, relying on their camaraderie to navigate the dangers of life within the facility. However, according to Saxon, someone spread a false rumor to Smith, claiming that Saxon was conspiring against him. He insisted the information was entirely untrue, but his friend believed it, which led to a rift between the two. Their once-close friendship deteriorated as Smith began to distance himself, and tensions escalated into frequent arguments.

On February 6, 1990, the conflict reached a boiling point when the two men got into a physical altercation. During the fight, Saxon drew a shank he had fashioned within the prison and stabbed Smith multiple times. He later stated that he never intended to kill his friend, but the violence of the fight resulted in far more severe injuries than he had anticipated, ultimately proving fatal. He was charged with manslaughter for Smith’s death and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was granted parole in 1999 but was arrested again in May 2001 on drug charges. Later, he was implicated and convicted in the murder of a rival drug lord. Currently, Saxon remains in prison and is expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

