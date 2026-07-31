Terri O’Donnell: Where is Christ Regan’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

Before Air Force veteran Christopher Regan met his untimely and sudden demise in Iron River, Michigan, in 2014, he had recently broken up with Terri O’Donnell. In fact, it was she who reported him missing to the local authorities before giving the detectives access to his home through a spare key that she had. In ABC’s ’20/20: Where Monsters Hide,’ all the intricate details of the tragedy are explored with the help of Terri’s in-depth interview.

Terri O’Donnell Gave a Lengthy Testimony Against Chris Regan’s Killer

Terri O’Donnell was in a romantic relationship with an Air Force veteran named Christopher “Chris” Karl Regan, who relocated to Iron River, Michigan, to be closer to her. However, when she realized that he had been having affairs with other women, including Kelly Cochran, she broke up with him. Despite the breakup, they maintained a close friendship. So, when she failed to get in touch with him for a couple of weeks in October 2014, she notified the police on October 28 and filed a missing persons report. Terri was devastated when the authorities discovered Chris’ remains a couple of years later, on May 17, 2016. By the following year, his killer, Kelly, had been apprehended.

During her sentencing hearing, Terri took the stand and revealed that she was terrified of Kelly. “I just remember her staring at me and grinning. I took a deep breath and thought she was the scariest person I’ve ever seen. I was afraid. I couldn’t look at her for the rest of the time I was there testifying. It was like she was… laughing and saying, ‘Look at what I did. You can’t stop me.’… She just sat there and grinned,” she testified. Comparing the killer to the devil, she added, “I just remember driving, speeding, not knowing if I had crossed the border. I didn’t know if I was in Wisconsin or Michigan… I didn’t know what to do. I just wanted to run as far away from Kelly as possible.”

She also believed that it wasn’t her first time killing someone, given how she cleaned up the blood and disposed of the remains. “Shooting someone, that’s one thing… You can be far away, pull out your gun and it’s done. But to sit there, take a cut up a body and to then wrap his parts, put it in your vehicle and haul it over to the woods and bury it? There’s no possible way you could logically think through all of that… I truly believe there are other people out there,” she testified.



Terri O’Donnell is a Beloved Teacher As Well As a Doting Mother and Grandmother

With the love and support of her family and friends, Terri O’Donnell was able to move on from the entire ordeal. The doting mother of her son, Connor O’Donnell, and daughter, Ashley Marie Lee, is a Westwood High School graduate who earned a degree in Elementary Education from Northern Michigan University, with a focus on Mathematics and Language Arts/Reading. As of today, she is employed as a teacher at Stambaugh Elementary School in Iron River, Michigan. On the personal front, she is in a healthy relationship with Jeff Povolo, with whom she goes on hiking and camping adventures.

In October 2024, her daughter, Ashley, married the love of her life, Brian, in a lovely ceremony. As for her son, he leads a content life with his wife, Cassandra, in Indonesia. In July 2025, Terri visited them, and they embarked on a fun trip across Indonesia, visiting various tourist spots. She also maintains a close relationship with her father, Ross, and mother, Carol Tresedder. In April 2026, she celebrated her father’s 89th birthday with the rest of the family. That same month, Terri became a grandmother as Connor and Cassandra welcomed a baby boy, Callen Ross, into the world. In July 2026, she traveled to Indonesia again to visit her grandson for the first time and spend some quality time with her son and daughter-in-law.