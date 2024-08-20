Terror Tuesday Extreme: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?

Created by Chayan Laoyodtrakool, ‘Terror Tuesday: Extreme,’ or ‘Angkhan Khlumpong: Extreme,’ is a Netflix anthology series that brings to life eight spooky tales inspired by real stories told to the Thai radio channel Terror Tuesday. Transporting us to haunting urban backdrops, the series narrates supernatural and shocking incidents taking place in the lives of ordinary individuals and families. From a cursed doll entering the household and a sinister bridal gown awaiting its victim to a hapless family walking into a new home with a terrible past, the stories are accompanied by an eerie atmosphere and striking backdrops.

Terror Tuesday: Extreme Filming Locations

The first season of ‘Terror Tuesday: Extreme’ was primarily filmed in and around Bangkok, Thailand. Most of the episodes were lensed around sets, filming studios, and urban backgrounds. Prior to launch, Netflix held a promotional event for the show in August 2024, creating a themed showcase at Teochew Cemetery Park in Sathon, with guests interacting with the episodes’ scary antagonists. The cast and crew seem to have had a good experience behind the scenes, with director Prueksa Amaruji appreciating his team and fellow filmmakers for their contributions to the series.

Bangkok Metropolitan Region, Thailand

Bangkok, the vibrant capital of Thailand, served as the main filming location for season 1 of ‘Terror Tuesday: Extreme.’ The juxtaposition of bustling urban landscapes with shadowy narratives of specters and hauntings adds to the eerie feel of the show. Thailand’s rich cultural heritage and folklore also play a part in enriching the ghost stories with a unique charm. The country’s deep-rooted beliefs in the supernatural, influenced by Buddhist traditions, animism, and local legends, are intricately woven into the fabric of the series.

The Teochew Cemetery Park at 1 Soi Charoen Rat 3, Thung Wat Don, Sathon, where Netflix held a promotional event for the series, is one such location that is rich in history and local folklore. In Thai culture, cemeteries are often considered haunted, and the spirits of the dead are believed to linger. The city is also interspersed with various abandoned and decrepit buildings which have given rise to ghost stories relating to their histories.

The Sathorn Unique Tower in Sathon is one such infamous site that is considered haunted by malevolent spirits. The partially constructed residential complex looms over the city abandoned since the Asian financial crisis. It is rumored to be haunted, particularly on the 43rd floor, earning it the nickname “Ghost Tower.” Its eerie history involves an assassination plot, its foundation being built on a cemetery, and the death of a backpacker on the 43rd floor. The tower is featured in the backdrop of the Thai horror movie, ‘The Promise.’

Netflix has been increasing its investment in Thailand, setting up post-production facilities and offices in Bangkok while conducting workshops for aspiring directors and producers. The city’s burgeoning film industry and infrastructure have produced Netflix films and shows like ‘Doctor Climax,’ ‘The Believers’ and ‘Master of the House.’

