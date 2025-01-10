The Agency Episode 8 Recap: Truth Will Set You Free

The cat is finally out of the bag in episode 8 of ‘The Agency,‘ titled ‘Truth Will Set You Free,’ as Martian reveals his identity to Sami in a bid to recruit her for the CIA. After tiptoeing his way around the numerous traps lying around him for several days, Martian sets to make a grand move to change his plight. However, things don’t work as he hopes, as the nature of his secret becomes a wedge in his relationship with Sami. Meanwhile, Daniela plots her next move to get a ticket to Iran alongside Professor Reza. However, with Jerome out of the way, the lecturer is now seemingly interested in another one of Daniela’s colleagues, Rose. At the same time, the Agency’s London branch attempts to spy on General Volchok only to involve a seemingly innocent bystander in a costly game of life and death. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The CIA’s Attempts to Infiltrate Volchok Leads to a Needless Death

The eighth episode begins precisely where episode 7 left off—in the offices of Sami’s university, where Martian makes contact with her. Inside, Martian reveals the truth about his real identity, coming clean about his deception and the years of lies he has propagated while serving the CIA and his country. Sami takes his deception really hard and refuses to engage with him any further nor entertain his plans to recruit her for the Agency. She leaves after Martian gives her another day to decide. Back at the London base, the crew decides to move in on General Volchok, targeting his secretary, Sylviya, as their entry point. Blair travels to Belarus to make the contact, offering her a do-or-die agreement to carry out the Agency’s work. Sylviya’s first task is to replace Volchok’s rubber boots with an identical pair crafted by the CIA with a spying device installed.

Sylviya has to go through with the plan or risk being exposed to Volchok as a spy. Dr. Rachel Blake expresses doubts about how the Agency is planning to keep the woman safe should her mission go awry. Henry indirectly responds by stating that saving Coyote is more important than keeping Sylviya safe. The poor woman tries to find the right moment to replace Volchok’s boots, which she does when he goes to take his hot bath. While the switch itself goes smoothly, Vochok figures out that Sylviya duped him. He makes an example of her by asking her to put on the boots she gifted him and has her escorted outside by his bodyguard. A resounding gunshot moments later confirms that Sylviya is put out of commission while Coyote is moved to another location by Volchok. Blair expresses regret later but feels more deaths like Sylviya’s will happen in the quest to recover Coyote.

Daniela Finds Her Next Target as the Ticket to Iran Eludes Her Once Again

After eliminating Jerome from the equation, Daniela faces yet another obstacle as Reza invites Rose to accompany her to Iran. Daniela confers with Naomi about the new development, and her handler tells her to befriend Rose and find out what she can do under the guise of friendship. Subsequently, she and Rose have a night of fun, cutting loose at a local nightclub in an attempt to bond over their triumphs and struggles. Earlier in the evening, Rose confirms that she received the ticket to Iran from Reza, which is what prompts Daniela to suggest a night of revelry. At the club, Daniela loosens Rose up with alcohol and drugs before asking her about what makes her “sad.” She learns that Rose has a mother who is suffering and wishes to die on her own terms by traveling to Switzerland.

In the previous episode, Daniela employed more brute force tactics to get Jerome to withdraw from the Tehran program. While Naomi seems to be fine with her underhanded approach, she suggests a more delicate strategy with Rose. She takes Daniela on a trip to an old woman’s house, who turns out to be Rose’s ailing mother, Gwendoline Evans. Daniela and Naomi pose as officials from Assist UK, who are looking to help Gwendoline with her plans for a swifter death. During the car ride back home, Daniela asks if Naomi is planning to kill Gwendoline to get her entry into Tehran. The handler tells her to put aside her personal feelings about the situation and consider any target as her “enemy,” even an old, innocent woman like Rose’s mom.

Martian Struggles to Protect Sami While an Ally Shows His True Colors

Episode 8 mainly focuses on the deal currently being brokered by the Chinese in conjunction with the Sudanese government. The truth behind the matter becomes of vital importance to the CIA after Martian fails to recruit Sami. After his clumsy attempt, Sami informs Osman about Paul Lewis’s real identity and the interest shown in their secret deal by the CIA. He promises Sami that he will get her out of the ordeal no matter what. He subsequently informs Dalaga about the plot, leading him to order a meeting location change from London to Cairo. Meanwhile, a plane is chartered for Sami to be flown out of the country. Back at the London base, the crew receives a phone call from Sami, where she asks Paul Lewis to meet her once again.

Bosko, Henry, and Martian show up to the meeting expecting Sami to make her entrance. Instead, Guo appears as her representative, much to Martian’s chagrin and disappointment. He feels more and more ostracized within the department and kept at arm’s length from intimate discussions. However, Guo informs the CIA that the location of the meeting is being shifted, and Sami will no longer be a part of the discussion moving forward. Meanwhile, to appease the interests of the CIA, Guo produces a flash drive with the names of two Russian agents currently working in the US Energy Department. Bosko is pleased with the bartering of intelligence and agrees to do nothing with the information gathered at the meeting, leaving Martian with little hope about his next step.

Martian confronts Guo in the parking lot, asking him how he came up with the Russian intel play. The pair engage in a brief fight, which ends with Martian knocking him out via a chokehold. Unbeknownst to the protagonist, his so-called British “spy friend,” James Richardson, is playing the CIA while working in cahoots with the Chinese. It was Richardson who handed Guo the flash drive with the identity of the two Russian spies. Martian makes one last contact with Sami at the airport, who is being prepared to leave the country. She tells him that she is unwilling to betray her country just for the protection being offered by the CIA. They share a small moment with one another, suggesting that their feelings are still alive and true. She leaves shortly after with Martian watching her from his airport lobby, leaving the fate of their relationship hanging in the balance.

