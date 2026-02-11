The Artful Dodger Season 3 Plot and Cast Theories

‘The Artful Dodger’ season 2 charts another thrilling adventure for the titular criminally inclined surgeon in 1850s Australia. After barely escaping the hangman’s noose, Jack Dawkins finds himself bound to a parole that prevents him from seeing his beloved, Lady Belle Fox, ever again. To make matters worse, the arrival of a new Police Captain, Inspector Boxer, in the colony further endangers the duo’s budding romance. Fortunately, despite the daunting challenges in their paths, the two manage to find their way to each other by the end.

However, Fagin doesn’t quite find himself the same happy ending, certainly not when he’s been accidentally buried alive six feet under in a cemetery. Therefore, despite the fairly satisfactory note that the season ends on, there’s always room for more misadventures in Port Victory. Even though no announcements have been made yet about the potential of a future season for ‘The Artful Dodger,’ the show’s popularity among a passionate fandom leaves plenty of possibilities open for a renewal. Thus, if season 3 gets greenlit soon enough, fans might see the show’s return around 2028.

The Artful Dodger Season 3 Will Center on Jack and Belle’s Romance

Although ‘The Artful Dodger’ is a historical adventure show focusing on criminal storylines, the romance in the story remains central to the title’s identity. From their first meeting, Jack and Belle have been two kindred souls who have been caught in each other’s orbit. Their respective complex situations are relatively reminiscent of one another. Where Jack’s identity as a man in a patriarchal world opens many doors for him, Belle’s close proximity to wealth and power does her many favors in kind. Furthermore, their sincere interest in medicine and surgery gives them unique insights into each other’s inner lives. As a result, they sport a special connection. At the end of season 2, this connection finally finds a safe place to land.

With Jack’s convictions overturned by the Governor and Lady Jane approving of him as a suitor for her daughter, he and Belle finally have a real shot at happiness. Additionally, as this season has proved, the latter is steadily on her way to fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming one of the first female surgeons of her time. Her family is supportive of her ambitions, and her talent is undeniable enough to convince even someone otherwise orthodox like Sneed. As such, fans can expect to see more of Belle and Jack working side by side as surgeons in the local hospital. Although they’re bound to face new challenges, their ability to freely be together will add a new dynamic to their romance.

The Artful Dodger Season 3 Will Likely See Familiar Names Returning, Alongside Some New Ones

Over the course of two seasons, ‘The Artful Dodger’ has carved out interesting storylines around notable characters who have become the heartbeat of the show. Therefore, even though new actors are bound to join the cast as the series expands, fans can expect to see many of their favorites reprising their roles. Actors in leading roles like Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Jack Dawkins), Maia Mitchell (Belle Fox), and David Thewlis (Norbert Fagin) are more obvious cast members who are expected to return for season 3. Additionally, characters attached to this core trio also have a higher chance of continuing to be a part of the series.

This includes characters like Lady Fanny Fox (Lucy-Rose Leonard), Governor Edmund Fox (Damien Garvey), Lady Jane Fox (Susie Porter), and Darius Cracksworth (Tim Minchin). Furthermore, Inspector Henry Boxer (Luke Bracey), a new addition to the show, will likely also stick around for another season, given his new position as the local Police Captain in Port Victory. However, things are a bit more uncertain for Dr. Rainsford Sneed (Nicholas Burton), who faces down the barrel of an uncertain demise at the end of season 2. Other cast members expected to return include Vivienne Awosoga (Hetty Baggett), Albert Latailakepa (Aputi Savea), Brigid Zengeni (Rotty Falkirk), and Aljin Abella (Flashbang Rivera).

Fagin’s Dicey Future in Port Victory Will Likely be Explored in The Artful Dodger Season 3

‘The Artful Dodger’ season 2 brings an uncertain future for a handful of characters, including Fagin. By the end of the narrative, the conman finds himself backed into a corner, wherein an agent of the East India Company is on his tail, looking for revenge. Therefore, he concludes that the only real solution to his problems lies in faking his own death. As a result, he convinces his surrogate son to give him some medicine that should theoretically stop his pulse long enough to declare him dead in front of his enemies. Although the medicine has a little possibility of permanently stopping Fagin’s heart, he manages to ultimately come out of it on the other side alive.

The only problem is that in their grief, his friends seem to have already buried him underground in a casket. Therefore, even though it isn’t impossible for him to claw his way out, he has a big challenge ahead of him in the immediate future. Furthermore, his fake death plan makes things complicated for him back in Port Victory as well. Since he has many enemies in the colony, returning to his old life would likely be impossible. However, maintaining a fake identity for long also seems unachievable. As such, Fagin’s future in the show remains entirely unpredictable, adding an exciting touch to the potential season 3.

