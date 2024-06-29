The Blind Side: Where Are Collins and SJ Tuohy Now?

In John Lee Hancock’s sports drama film ‘The Blind Side,’ Collins and Sean “SJ” Tuohy Jr. warmly welcome Michael Oher to their family after Leigh Anne Tuohy and her husband, Sean Tuohy, decide to become the teenager’s legal guardians. SJ becomes Oher’s best friend and an influential presence whenever the football player makes a significant decision concerning his life. On the other hand, Collins helps him feel more welcome in their school. In real life, Collins and SJ went on to display ambition after their formal education. They both are focused on their business or non-profit ventures while continuing to share their lives with their parents!

Collins is a Businesswoman and Blogger Today

After graduating from Briarcrest Christian School — the inspiration behind Wingate Christian School — Collins attended the University of Mississippi like Michael Oher and her parents Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy. She was also a cheerleader for the Ole Miss. After graduating from the institution with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, she entered the field of business. In the winter of 2012, she joined hands with Laurie Suriff to become the co-owner of Whimsy Cookie Company. Collins currently serves as the director of sales and marketing of the company. The establishment is based in Whimsy House in Memphis, Tennessee. In 2013, she appeared in ‘Family Addition with Leigh Anne Tuohy.’

The GMC reality series follows Leigh Anne’s efforts to guide families that are aspiring to move forward with foster care or adoption. Collins also appears in Netflix’s ‘The Highwaymen,’ starring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson. She is also a fashion, beauty, travel, and lifestyle blogger who offers cooking recipes to her followers once in a while. In addition to sharing her insights about the latest trends in fashion, she has storefronts on Amazon, LTK, and Cupshe so that her followers can buy the featured clothes.

Through Instagram, Collins runs an online store named Collins’ Closets. She has been collaborating with various fashion stores and brands as an influencer. She is an avid traveler who attends events of varying kinds all across the country, the latest being the 2024 CMA Fest. Last year, the businesswoman visited Rome and the Amalfi Coast in Italy by embarking on Disney Cruise Line. She is a part of the board of her family’s non-profit, the Making it Happen Foundation.

Collins Holds Her Loved Ones Quiet Close to Her Heart

Collins Tuohy Smith has been married to Cannon Smith since April 22, 2016. He is the son of Frederick Smith, the founder of FedEx Corporation. After Cannon asked Collins out at a “cookie party,” the duo realized they loved each other’s company. One thing led to another, and the two ended up dating for over a decade before deciding to tie the knot in the presence of their family and friends. She shares a close-knit bond with all of her family members. In fact, Cannon’s sister Molly also serves as an Executive Producer of ‘The Blind Side’. In addition to Cannon, Collins shares her life with her two dogs, Belle and Ella. Collins remains close to her family. The Tuohys continue to get together for varying celebrations throughout the year.

Sean Tuohy Jr. AKA SJ Works in the College Sports Industry Today

While Collins deviated from sports to focus on fashion and business, Sean Tuohy Jr. AKA SJ remained in the fields. After his school education, he attended Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore, where he played varsity basketball. After graduating from the institution with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies (Marketing), he joined Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, where he played football. He also received a doctoral degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, in Strategic Leadership (Business).

Upon completing his education, SJ has been a part of several institutions’ football teams, including the University of Arkansas as Assistant Director for Football Operations and Liberty University as Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations. In 2021, SJ joined the University of Central Florida as Associate Athletic Director. Soon, he was promoted to Associate Athletics Director/Chief of Staff. Since March 2023, he has been serving as the executive director of The Kingdom NIL, the official NIL collective of the UCF athletes.

His company’s mission is to “enrich, enhance, and empower the lives of UCF athletes” by using “innovative solutions to create an ecosystem connecting student-athletes to the promotion of The Kingdom NIL.” The collective conducts several sports events, bringing influential individuals to the UCF community. Through and for The Kingdom NIL, SJ participates in several events in Central Florida conducted by organizations such as PALS Programs and Runway to Hope. Like Collins, SJ remains close to his family. The brother and sister never miss a chance to spend time with each other; the two even met at the 2024 CMA Fest.

SJ’s hobbies include golfing and traveling. In 2023, he visited Castillo San Felipe del Morro in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Like Collins, he has been a board member of the Making it Happen Foundation since 2012. After Michael Oher filed a lawsuit against Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, claiming that they gained the retired football player’s conservatorship by making him believe they would adopt him, SJ responded to the same while appearing on Barstool Sports Radio. “I get… why he [Oher] is mad. I completely understand. It stinks that it’ll play out on a very public stage… You will never hear me say anything bad about Michael Oher in any capacity other than I’m upset that he feels the way that he does,” SJ said about the controversy.

