The Boys: Are The Deep and Oh Father Dead?

The finale of Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ brings the story to a violent end as all the villains, as well as the heroes, meet their reckoning in a final showdown. The entire arc of the fifth season relied on Butcher and his team coming up with a way to kill Homelander, who levels up by taking V1, which basically makes him immortal. While Butcher is entirely focused on his archenemy, other, lesser Supes continue to stand in the way of his team. Two of them, the Deep and Oh Father, meet shockingly bloody ends of their own. What makes things more interesting is that the manner of their deaths had already been set up well before they actually happened. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Deep is Killed by Those He Once Called Friends

Kevin, aka The Deep, was one of the Seven’s more consistent members, known for his ability to communicate with sea creatures. Called the Lord of the Seven Seas, he could survive in the depths of the ocean and often felt more at home with his aquatic friends. Over the five seasons, he repeatedly feels abandoned and dejected by the rejections and betrayals he faces from humans and superheroes. But his aquatic friends stand by his side, no matter what. The friendship is mutual because Kevin is also deeply concerned about sea creatures and is often seen talking about things like pollution and plastic, which are destroying the habitat of his friends. He would have continued to hold this stance, but then, in the fifth season, Homelander asks him to do something he doesn’t fully approve of.

An oil pipeline is to be set up in order to secure America’s self-reliance after Homelander’s declaration of being a god doesn’t sit well with the Middle Eastern countries, who don’t want to trade with them anymore. At first, Deep tries to explain how bad this could be for the sea creatures, but then, it becomes clear that if he doesn’t do as he is asked, he will be killed. So, in an act of self-preservation, he betrays his own code, especially in the context of his best friends. And then, Black Noir, who has been vying for revenge, breaks the pipeline, leading to the deaths of millions of sea creatures. The fish call it a genocidal attack on them, and they blame Deep for it. Their hatred for their former friends gets so strong that they make it clear that he is not welcome in the sea again.

If he ever sets foot in any body of water, he will be killed. While he might be a superhero, Deep knows that even he cannot fight off all the sea creatures out for his blood. He doesn’t tell anyone about it because if he cannot go into the water, he is a useless superhero. If Homelander found out about it, he would throw Deep out of the Seven, which eventually happens on its own. More importantly, Starlight doesn’t know about it either, which is why, when she uses her powers to throw him back during their final showdown, he doesn’t understand why he panics when he lands in the water. Before she can understand what’s going on, the sea creatures surround Deep and tear him to pieces, dragging him to the depths of the ocean, from where he can never return.

Oh Father’s Kink Becomes the Instrument of His Death

It is an impossible task for a human to fight superheroes, but Butcher and his team have learned that a Supe’s own powers are often the most effective weapon against them. Ironically, this proves two for the two Supes killed in the finale. Deep is killed in the sea by the creatures that he once lorded over. The same goes for Oh Father as well. Earlier in the season, it turns out that he and Ashley, whom he has been arranged-married to, enjoy certain kinks behind closed doors. One of the problems that they face is that Oh Father’s sonic scream breaks things around them. So, in the finale, Ashley gives him a gag ball made of military-grade titanium, which will not break, no matter how hard he screams.

The idea excited Oh Father, but the couple never got to use it in the bedroom. Rather, when Oh Father chases after Hughie and MM, the latter gets his hands on the gag and puts it around the Supe’s mouth while he is ready to destroy Hughie with his sonic scream. It turns out Ashley was right about the gag. While generally, Oh Father’s scream would break anything, the gag stays in place this time. It blocks the power of the scream, which is reflected into Oh Father’s skull, which is not made of military-grade titanium, and it bursts into pieces. Thus, his own power becomes the very thing that eventually kills him.

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