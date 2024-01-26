Where to Watch The Boys in the Boat Online? VOD Options

Adapted from the eponymous New York Times bestselling non-fiction book written by Daniel James Brown, ‘The Boys in the Boat’ is a biographical sports drama movie that revolves around the University of Washington’s rowing team, which started from the bottom and made history at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Helmed by George Clooney, the drama film features compelling onscreen performances from some young actors, including Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Thomas Elms, Jack Mulhern, and Wil Coban. The inspirational true tale garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, which might generate interest in you to learn more about the movie.

What is The Boys in the Boat About?

Set in the 1930s, the narrative follows the journey of the rowing team of the University of Washington as they prepare to compete for gold at the 1936 Summer Olympics of Berlin. Consisting of the boatbuilder George Pocock, the coaches, and the student-athletes, the underdog rowing team makes its way into the spotlight and competes against some of the most elite rivals from different parts of the world. If you wish to find out how far the team goes in the Olympics, you will need to watch the film yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Boys in the Boat on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘The Boys in the Boat’ is not available for streaming in Netflix’s collection of movie and TV show titles. But instead of being disappointed, you can use your subscription to watch other interesting sports drama movies like ‘NYAD‘ and ‘The Swimmers.’

Is The Boys in the Boat on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Boys in the Boat’ is not a part of HBO Max’s content catalog. However, you can make the most of your subscription to check out other alternatives like ‘King Richard‘ and ‘Radio.’

Is The Boys in the Boat on Hulu?

Although you will not find ‘The Boys in the Boat’ in ‘Hulu’s massive content library, the streaming giant does offer some excellent alternatives. We recommend you watch ‘Sweetwater‘ and ‘Dream Horse.’

Is The Boys in the Boat on Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can watch ‘The Boys in the Boat’ on Amazon Prime by renting it. You can find all the details here. Besides, users can also enjoy free alternatives on the streamer, such as ‘42‘ and ‘Champions.’

Where to Watch The Boys in the Boat Online?

‘The Boys in the Boat’ is available for rent or purchase on several VOD platforms like Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. However, if you wish to catch the drama on the big screen, you are more than welcome to check show timings on Fandango.

