The Boys Season 5 Finale Recap and Ending Explained: Is Butcher Dead?

Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ comes to an end with an explosive finale that brings the arcs of all its characters to a deserved conclusion. The previous episode ended with the tragic death of Frenchie, and the finale begins with the team, especially Kimiko, still grieving for him. It is yet to be confirmed whether Frenchie’s experiment worked and if Kimiko has Soldier Boy’s powers, but something tells them that it did work after all. During the funeral, Hughie reads Frenchie’s last will and testament, in which the deceased talked about how the team had become his family. However, the words are no consolation for Kimiko, who has returned to staying quiet. When Starlight tries to console her, Kimiko’s anger shows the signs of her new powers. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Frenchie’s Experiments Bear Fruit

Homelander is ready to declare himself God over Easter, and his message is broadcast all over the country. Ryan watches the news while in hiding, but Homelander finds him and tries to bring him back to Vought Tower. It seems that after putting Soldier Boy back to sleep, he is itching for someone he can call family. Ryan, however, is not afraid to tell him how ridiculous the idea of declaring himself God is. At some other time, his words would have angered Homelander so much that he would have almost, if not entirely, killed Ryan. But this time, he chooses to give his son time, believing that he will eventually see what is going on and will come home to him. Meanwhile, Bashley has gone radio silent, and Ashley doesn’t know what to do next.

Starlight sends Marie, Jordan, and Emma to Canada with the people she and the team had rescued in the last episode. While Marie doesn’t want to flee, Starlight assures her that this is different. While she and her friends might not be directly fighting Homelander, they are helping save one person at a time, and that counts just as much. She also remembers the time when she joined the Seven, and Maeve, her hero, seemed to have checked out of her role. Starlight ended up doing the same, but Marie’s undying optimism brought the fight back in her. The conversation ends with Marie, her friends, and the rescued people driving away in a truck, heading towards Canada and to safety.

Kimiko is still grieving and spends most of the time next to Frenchie’s grave. Butcher and Sage walk up to her, and Sage starts talking about how she lost her pet when she was a kid and carried his collar for several days. She compares Frenchie to Kimiko’s pet and starts saying some very hurtful things. She riles up Kimiko so much that the latter ends up creating a blast of energy similar to Soldier Boy’s. Butcher calms down Kimiko, explaining their real intentions to her. When Sage comes to, she realizes she has lost her powers. Her mind, which used to continually buzz with all sorts of stuff, has now gone completely quiet. She is dumb like any other human and is happier for it. When the rest of the team plans the next step, she decides to leave for good.

Starlight and The Deep Have a Final Face Off

Easter is upon the world, and Homelander is ready to declare his godhood to the world. A billionaire shows up, trying to talk to Homelander about what he and his other billionaire friends want. But Homelander is in no mood to appease anyone. Oh Father tries to convince him to push the event, seeing that they don’t know if Butcher and his friends succeeded in their experiment, but Homelander refuses to budge. The broadcast starts as planned. Meanwhile, Butcher and team break into the White House through secret tunnels, which MM is familiar with from the Singer administration. However, halfway through it, they come across a dead end and find themselves trapped. It seems Oh Father anticipated their arrival and was ready for them.

He uses the Supe whistle to render Kimiko, Starlight, and Butcher weak and then has bullets rain down upon them. Seeing that they are under attack, Ashley is sent on her way to a secure room. But, on the way, she decides to go into the tunnels and help the Boys. This is also when Bashley starts to talk again. Butcher and team are thankful to Ashley, but this is only half the fight. As they make their way to the Oval Office, they cross paths with a crying Deep. He sees it as an opportunity to kill Starlight and get back in Homelander’s good graces. She decides to tackle him herself and carries him far away, closer to the sea. A fight ensues between them, with Starlight trying to show Deep that Homelander doesn’t really care about him or respect him.

Deep refuses to give in, and eventually, Starlight ends up throwing him in the water with no idea that he’s not welcome in the sea anymore. As soon as he is in the water, all the creatures circle him and kill him, dragging him to the depths of the sea. Meanwhile, Oh Father tries to stop the Boys, and Hughie and MM lure him away so Butcher and Kimiko can kill Homelander. Oh Father presents quite a challenge, but MM kills him by choking his mouth with the same thing that Ashley had gifted him for their sexual escapades. The fight ensues between Homelander and Butcher while the former is in the middle of his national address. Butcher tries to hold him down so that Kimiko can target him with her energy blast, but Homelander is too strong to defeat.

Is Homelander Dead?

Realizing that he might lose his powers for good, he tries to escape, but Ryan shows up right on time to stop him. Butcher and Ryan work together, giving their everything to hold down Homelander. Kimiko, however, struggles to find the rage that will trigger the blast. This is when she sees Frenchie, who tells her that her rage was never what triggered her powers. It always came from her heart. This revelation leads Kimiko to tap into her powers, and just as Ryan and Butcher succeed in holding down Homelander, she blasts him with a punch of energy. The effect is so strong that all four of them fall unconscious. Butcher is the first to wake up, followed by Homelander, who tries to laser Butcher but fails to do so.

Homelander tries to fly away, but is unable to do so, which is when Butcher realizes that Kimiko’s blast worked. Now, Homelander is just another man, making it much easier for Butcher to overpower him. Seeing that he is about to be killed, Homelander falls on his knees, begging Butcher to let him live. He is ready to do whatever it takes to save himself, but Butcher finds it ridiculous, but that doesn’t stop him from bashing his head in and killing him once and for all. Ironically, the whole thing unravels on live TV. Before Butcher showed up, Homelander had declared himself God, saying that all non-believers would be killed. The psychics had already noted down the non-believers in the crowd, who would be killed as soon as the speech was done.

But then, Homelander is killed on live TV. Before that, he is reduced to just another man with no powers. The way he begs to save himself shows how pathetic he was. The people who once held great faith in him see him for who he truly is and walk away. The psychics also realize that there is no point in going forth with the plan now, so they leave as well. In the Oval Office, Butcher smashes the camera, knowing now that the whole world has seen Homelander’s death. It also turns out that he and Ryan have also lost their powers in the process, and they are back to being normal humans. But while Homelander is dead, the story is not over yet.

Is Butcher Dead? Does He Release the Virus?

As the news of Homelander’s death breaks out, the Boys watch the whole thing on TV. It turns out that Ashley claimed the credit for it, saying that she was the one who put up a secret CIA unit on the job to dispose of the increasingly erratic and dangerous Homelander. She refuses to resign, but is then impeached. With Homelander gone, Stan Edgar is free again, and he comes back to Vought as its interim CEO, promising greater profit for the company. None of this is entirely surprising, but it also means that the Boys must now look to the future. With Homelander gone, Butcher tries to patch things up with Ryan, asking them to have a fresh start together. However, Ryan refuses his offer, saying that Butcher is not a good person to be around.

A dejected Butcher returns to his room, where he discovers that Terror has passed away in his sleep. He is heartbroken to have lost his beloved pet, which is when the idea to burn the whole thing down resurfaces in his head. The virus that Frenchie created is still around, and Butcher decides that it’s time for all the Supes to go. He leaves with the virus, and Hughie is the only one who notices him. When he sees a dead terror and an empty container of vials, he realizes what Butcher is up to. He follows the guy to Vought Tower, where Butcher is found staring out of the window of the room where the Seven used to assemble.

It turns out that Butcher has mixed the virus in the sprinklers. He is waiting for the day to break so the Supes report on duty, which is when he will push the button to release the virus. Once it is out, the virus will spread worldwide within days and kill any and every Supe that comes in contact with it. At first, Hughie tries to talk some sense into him, but then, it becomes clear that Butcher has decided to burn the world down with him. He points out that Vought is still in power, and eventually, another Homelander like Supe will show up, and the same thing will happen all over again. Hughie, however, points out that a genocide is not the answer.

A fight erupts between them, with Butcher easily overpowering Hughie. They arrive at a point where Butcher is ready to kill his friend, but then, he sees his brother, Lenny, staring back at him. This makes him stop, and Hughie takes the chance to shoot Butcher. Hughie is not happy about having shot his friend, but Butcher has accepted his fate and tells him not to fret. He talks about how Hughie is a spitting image of Lenny, and then passes away. While the virus is still in the sprinklers, it is never really released. It is likely that Hughie lets Stan Edgar know about this, and the situation is immediately dealt with. Thus, Hughie saves all the Supes from getting killed.

Is Starlight Pregnant? Why does Hughie Reject the President’s Offer?

Butcher’s death brings the Boys to an end. The team assembles for the last time to honor him. He is buried next to Becca, and everyone agrees when Hughie says that he is most likely causing trouble in Hell now. When all the words have been said, Kimiko bids goodbye to her friends and leaves. We see her later, in Marseille, where she and Frenchie had planned to go together, next to a dog, who is most likely hers. She misses Frenchie, but she is also moving on and finally getting to live the normal life she always wanted. Ryan decides to go with MM, who finally reunites with his family. When he and Monique get married, Ryan is there as his best man. It seems that he, too, has finally found the family that will give him the normal life he wanted all along.

Following Butcher’s funeral, Hughie and Starlight decide to go to the topless bar in Reno in honor of Butcher’s memory. Months later, Hughie gets a call from Bob Singer, who is back in the White House. Singer wants Hughie to run their committee to keep an eye on Supes and hold them accountable, a job previously held by Victoria Neuman, before she was outed as a Supe herself. While Hughie is flattered by the offer, he refuses it, saying that he is focusing on his own startup venture. He is back to running the electronics store, which is what he did before things went south, and Butcher walked into his life promising revenge.

He and Starlight are running it together, and it turns out that she is pregnant. They are still not married, but Hughie says he is ready to go to the courthouse right now if that’s what she wants. But neither of them is in a hurry. They seem perfectly content with their situation, but electronics is not the only thing they are focusing on. They are still monitoring the city, including the criminals as well as the Supes. It seems that there is some altercation at a short distance, but the cops are still too far away. Starlight decides to go there and resolve the matter, but she is not too keen on changing her clothes or her comfy slippers. Hughie bids her and their unborn child (whom they have named Robin) goodbye and watches her fly away to save the day.

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