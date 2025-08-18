The Boys Season 5 Cast, Plot and Filming Updates

Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ presents a twist on the superhero genre that is rarely, if ever, seen anywhere else. It follows the eponymous team of normal humans who fight superheroes, who have been corrupted to the point that they are ready to take over the world for themselves. Over the course of four seasons, the show goes through many twists and turns, mixed with even more shockingly violent and gory scenes. This diabolical saga comes to an end with the fifth and final season, which was announced in May 2024. Filmed in Toronto, Ontario, The Boys Season 5 wrapped filming in early July 2025 and is slated for a release in early 2026.

The Boys Season 5 Will Witness the Reign of Homelander in All Its Glory

The fourth season of ‘The Boys’ focuses on Homelander becoming increasingly power hungry as he plans a coup to overtake the government. Despite all the efforts of the good guys, the evil superheroes succeed as a new president, Steven Calhoun, is sworn in, who immediately declares allegiance to Homelander. The new season will take place in this new era where humans have to live under the fear of Homelander and his fascist reign, while the superhero community is split into those who are for or against the new system of the world. This is Homelander’s “safer, more god-fearing nation,” and clearly, he is the god in this case.

While the plot details have been kept under tight wraps, it is expected that we will see a concentration camp-like situation. The Season 4 finale already had people being rounded up, especially the Boys. The only ones who escaped were Butcher and Annie. Interestingly, Butcher killed Victoria Neuman in the finale, despite her being on the side of the Boys. Now, he has a virus that is deadly to the Supes, and he doesn’t just plan to kill Homelander, but he plans to wipe out all Supes. Annie, meanwhile, doesn’t just get her powers back, but she receives a massive upgrade. The finale has her fly, which isn’t really common among Supes. Before she appears in ‘The Boys,’ we will also get to see her in ‘Gen V’ Season 2, which will shed more light on what’s been going on with her and Homelander’s brave new world.

The Boys Season 5 Will Reunite the Supernatural Cast

The final season of ‘The Boys’ will bring back the original team with Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, and Erin Moriarty as Starlight/Annie. The show wouldn’t be what it is without Antony Starr’s Homelander and the Seven, which now includes Chace Crawford’s The Deep, Nathan Mitchell’s Black Noir, Valorie Curry’s Firecracker, and Susan Heyward’s Sister Sage. Claudia Doumit is not expected to return since the death of her character, Victoria Neuman.

Key characters like Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett and Cameron Crovetti’s Ryan will also reprise their roles, with Jessie T. Usher bringing back A-Train. We will also see Rosemarie DeWitt as Hughie’s mother, Daphne. ‘Stranger Things’ actor Mason Dye also joins the cast as a Supe named Bombsight. The most exciting casting news, however, comes with the revelation that Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will be reuniting with Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Joe Kessler) in yet undisclosed roles. Paul Reiser’s return as the Legend has also been confirmed, with Daveed Diggs joining the show as a series regular.

Characters from ‘Gen V’ are also expected to make an appearance in ‘The Boys,’ expanding the nature of their crossover, and Seth Rogen is also expected to continue his streak of cameos. Additionally, more new Supes are expected to be introduced as an army of superheroes is formed to remain at the beck and call of Homelander and do whatever he asks of them. It remains to be seen if Dominique McElligott’s Queen Maeve will come back into the picture, or find a way to stay in the shadows while the world goes haywire.

The Boys Season 5 Will Push the Characters to Their Limits and Beyond

The world of ‘The Boys’ has always been a tense one, and the fifth season is expected to take things a notch higher, especially now that Homelander is running the show. All the characters will be tested like never before, which will also result in terrific character transformations. Billy Butcher, who has been self-destructive since Season 1, will go on another bender as he tries to kill Homelander and the rest of the Supes with the virus in his possession. However, with his own powers and Kessler’s ghost on his shoulder, it remains to be seen whether he will finally complete his arc into an all-out villain.

Meanwhile, Annie’s rise as the hero that everyone needs will also be the one to watch. With all the Boys taken away, Annie remains the only person who can lead the charge and fight back. Another wild card that the new season will deal with is Ryan, who has been in a conflicting state of mind since Season 2. In the previous season, he discovers that his father raped his mother, and the anger about this secret leads him to kill Mallory.

With Ryan coming into his own, it remains to be seen what side he will choose. Interestingly, he is not the only one with father issues. At the end of Season 4, Homelander finds Soldier Boy again, and once the Captain America-esque hero comes back into the fold, it will be interesting to see the form that the dynamic takes between him and Homelander. Another thing that remains to be seen is the return of A-Train, who went AWOL halfway through Season 4 and hasn’t been heard from since.

