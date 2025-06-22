The Chosen Season 5 Episode 3 Recap: Woes

‘The Chosen’ season 5 follows Jesus and his disciples’ taxing journey into Jerusalem, which promises to deliver the Messiah to his fate. In episode 3, titled ‘Woes,’ the Nazreth-born Rabbi deals with the aftermath of his exuberant cleansing of the Jerusalem Temple. Expectantly, his actions have invited the ire of the Pharisees and the pilgrims. As a result, Zebadiah and the others seek to challenge Jesus’ authority, hoping to trap him with his own words and make him an enemy of the people or the Roman powers. Meanwhile, John, Peter, Matthew, and the other Apostles grow more and more confounded by their leader’s cryptic preachings and even more cryptic actions. Nonetheless, through it all, the Messiah sees his path clearly laid before him, waiting for him to make his next move. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Jesus Calls For the Expulsion of Merchants From the Temple

In the aftermath of Jesus’ actions at the marketplace on Temple grounds, Atticus, the Roman soldier, urges the former to make a statement about his motives. The Rabbi goes on to berate the Pharisees as well as the public who have gathered for Passover. He’s horrified to see that his Father’s house has been turned into a marketplace where trading livestock, currency, and other items takes precedence over any sort of faith. For the same reason, he announces that no more such activities shall be entertained, regardless of the upcoming Passover festivities.

Naturally, this invites pushback from the Pharisees, who ask Jesus about whose authority he is working under. In turn, he asserts that it is his own authority, as his Father’s son, that allows him his actions and words. Furthermore, in order to legitimize his claims, he tells them that if they tear the Temple down today, he’ll rebuild it in a day. While his words can be seen as a metaphorical claim about the purity of his faith compared to theirs, Shmuel insists that they can be seen as a vocal threat that must be recorded. Alternatively, another Pharisee wonders if the Rabbi had been prophesying with his words. Either way, it seems Jesus has ruffled more than some feathers while gaining the trust and faith of the city residents.

The Pharisees Confront Jesus

After the spectacle at the Temple, Jesus and his Apostles return to their resting quarters at Phoebe’s house. While the Rabbi takes a moment for himself, his disciples gather to discuss his recent actions. They’re collectively surprised by the nature of his violent anger, something they have never seen before. Still, while feelings of doubt and confusion emerge, their loyalties remain with their Messiah. As such, when Jesus decides to preach to the crowd, they all eagerly accompany him. Nonetheless, his wisdom-filled stories are interrupted by the Pharisees, who decide to publicly confront the leader in front of his Apostles and followers.

Shmuel and the others have decided that the only way to stop Jesus is to question his actions in hopes of turning the people against him. However, their plan backfires on them when the Rabbi turns some burning questions their way that they themselves can’t answer. Consequently, the Pharisees change route and decide to question Jesus in a way that would force him to either anger the Jewish population or the Roman powers. As a result, they ask him about his opinion on the tax that the city had to pay to the Roman Empire. In turn, the Rabbi speaks about the nature of their reality and the Roman occupation.

Jesus argues that the tax they pay ends up returning to the benefit of their own city in terms of the repair of roads and other infrastructure. Furthermore, he asserts that the coinage, with Ceaser imprinted on it, belongs to the Roman emperor. Inversely, the world belongs to the one true God. Therefore, he urges everyone to give Ceaser what is his, i.e., pay their taxes, while returning God’s possession, the world, to him. Although many agree with his words, there are some who do not, including Judas, who is visibly discomforted by his words. In the end, the warring chants in support of Jesus and those calling him a heretic compel the Apostles to take their leader away from the town square.

Jesus Has a Heavenly Vision

When Jesus had first set out to preach at the town square, he hadn’t expected it to turn out in the way that it did. Still, in the aftermath, when he tells his Apostles that he’s done with preaching, they’re troubled by his vague words. Is the preaching finished for today, or forever? The same, paired with their leader’s previous cryptic behavior, including his demonstration at the Temple, which seems to be inviting Roman trouble, leaves everyone from Matthew to Peter dumbfounded. Therefore, when Jesus leaves for a moment of solitude, Peter, Andrew, John, and James follow after him.

Jesus remains equally vague in the conversation that follows. He tells them about the dark future that is in store for Jerusalem and about the end of the days. Even though no one but the Father knows when it shall come, they must face the reality of its existence when it arrives. The heavy conversation compels the Apostles to leave their Messiah to his lonesome. In their absence, Jesus hears the sound of music and finds himself surrounded by a small herd of sheep. When he moves to investigate the matter, he sees a mysterious man playing a harp, who shares a smile with the Rabbi. Although the identity of this man remains ambiguous, it’s evident that this vision holds great significance for the Messiah.

