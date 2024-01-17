Where is The Color Purple (2023) Available Online? All VOD Options Explored

Adapted from the eponymous stage musical by Marcus Gardley, which in itself was inspired by Alice Walker’s 1982 novel of the same name, ‘The Color Purple’ is a coming-of-age musical drama that revolves around one woman’s journey to independence while she finds comfort in sisterhood. With Blitz Bazawule at the helm, the historical drama film consists of compelling performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr., and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. Given the positive reviews it garnered from critics and fans alike upon its premiere, the drama film is bound to spark some interest in the minds of the viewers!

What is The Color Purple (2023) About?

Set in various decades of the 20th century, the plot focuses on Celie, a strong and resilient woman who has faced many hardships in her life, including an abusive husband. Despite the troubles of her past, she works on building a better future for herself with the support of a singer named Shug Avery and her stepdaughter. Eventually, the sisterhood helps her gain some much-needed strength to move forward in her life. In order to learn more about the story, you will have to watch the movie yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Color Purple (2023) on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix does not house ‘The Color Purple’ in its extensive content catalog. Nevertheless, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar movies, such as ‘Passing‘ and ‘Trees of Peace.’

Is The Color Purple (2023) on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘The Color Purple’ is unavailable for streaming on HBO Max. But don’t let it stop you from checking out the 1985 adaptation of the eponymous novel that is available on the platform — ‘The Color Purple.’

Is The Color Purple (2023) on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed to find out that ‘The Color Purple’ is not a part of the streamer’s library. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar drama films that Hulu houses, such as ‘Waiting to Exhale.’

Is The Color Purple (2023) on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime does not have ‘The Color Purple’ in its regular offering, it can be purchased on the streaming giant. You can learn more about the same by heading over here! Nevertheless, you can make the most of your regular subscription by turning to some excellent alternatives on the streamer, such as ‘Counter Histories: Rock Hill‘ and ‘Till.’

Where to Watch The Color Purple (2023) Online?

Apart from getting a theatrical release, ‘The Color Purple’ is also available on some VOD platforms, such as Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and YouTube. But if you want to get an immersive viewing experience and catch the drama film on the big screen, you might want to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

