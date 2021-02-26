‘The Curse of Oak Island’ never fails to surprise us with new discoveries every week. As the crew discovers a stone pathway, their prospects have increased, and now, they are positive that they might soon catch hold of the treasure. The latest episode, titled ‘Cask and You Shall Receive,’ also turned out to be satisfying. If you want to jog your memory or haven’t seen the episode yet, you can read our detailed recap. Now, let’s move on to the upcoming part of the show. Here is everything you can expect from ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 16!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 16 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 16 will release on March 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT on the History Channel. The show returns with new episodes every Tuesday on the channel.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 16 Spoilers

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 Episode 16 is called ‘Leather Bound,’ wherein the team will continue to excavate the ever-expanding stone roadway. As they are buried knee-deep in work, the team will uncover more evidence of a possible maritime connection.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 16 Online?

You can watch the upcoming episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Season 8 on History Channel by tuning in at the date and time mentioned above, provided you have an active cable connection. If that is not an option, you can watch the show on History Channel’s official site. Viewers can also opt for websites like DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, and Philo TV, where the show can be streamed as it airs on TV. Another option is to purchase the show’s episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally watch the first seven seasons of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ for free on Peacock TV.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 15 Recap

The 15th episode shines a light upon the team’s latest discovery – the mysterious stone structure on the south-eastern part of the swamp. Since then, they have narrowed down their search radar to the confines of the area. From a viewer’s perspective, it looks like they are heading closer towards unearthing the Money Pit, as the roadway seems to be leading to it.

The team has cautiously prohibited large cargo from entering the area, and upon more digging, they detect an object that reads 9 inches, cramped within a pile of rocks. As they continue to dig, they find an ox shoe nail which gives away that the pathway was used to haul heavy material. Some excavation also occurs on Nolan’s cross, a Neolithic formation of cone-shaped boulders where they again chance upon an ox shoe nail. Can these two discoveries be anyhow connected? That’s what the crew tries to figure out. Upon further investigation, they unearth a piece of wooden barrel head that dates back to the 1400s. It is said that the Money Pit might contain barrels that store part of the treasure, according to reports based on old research.

