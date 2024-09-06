The Davis Family: Where Are They Now?

The reality show ‘Coming From America’ documents the journeys of different families with different backgrounds and aspirations who uproot their lives in America and move to Africa in search of new beginnings. Julia Jovone-Davis, a single mother who had previously moved across states with her kids for the same purpose, once again found herself undertaking a big move—this time across continents—to achieve the same goal. As an Emmy-winning makeup artist and wellness healer, Julia wanted to connect with the African motherland and build a wellness center of her own in Accra, Ghana. Although the same dreams didn’t come to fruition by the end of the show, Julia and her kids gained invaluable experiences that shaped the rest of their lives moving forward.

The Davis Family no Longer Lives in Ghana

In early 2022, Julia Jovone-Danis and her kids—Dion Lewis, Jone Aire, and twins Jordan and Trevor— left their lives in Los Angeles, California, moving to Accra, Ghana, for a fresh start. In the new city, the family found themselves making countless memories together as they immersed themselves in a new culture and lifestyle. From horse-riding on the beach to sightseeing at the Aburi mountains and visits to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, the Davises made the most of their time in the early months of their move. Furthermore, Ghana helped Julia in her self-discovery journey, spiritually and holistically moving her.

Nevertheless, a few months later, the Davises found themselves leaving Ghana and the African continent as a whole, relocating their lives again. Currently, the family is based in New York, where Julia operates her central studio as an Intuitive Reiki Master and a Holistic Wellness Healer. However, her work continues to take her to different corners of the world. Since she homeschools all three of her kids, she usually takes her entire family with her on these adventures.

Consequently, in early 2024, the Davis family once again found themselves in Africa, with Cape Town becoming their home this time. Shortly afterward, they moved to London in May, where they stayed for a few months. As a longtime New York resident, Julia appreciated the quaint vibrancy of the city. Nevertheless, she eventually found herself returning to New York City. Thus, the American metropolitan has become a home for the Davis family, at least for the time being, as they continue their worldly adventures.

Julia Jovone-Davis is All About the Wellness Lifestyle

Over the years, Julia Jovone-Davis’ fierce passion for wellness culture has continued to thrive as a lifestyle and profession. As such, she still continues to make consistent content for social media, prioritizing and promoting her journey through spirituality. Through various retreats, The Art of Transformational Alchemy Masterclass, Reiki, and healing sessions, she offers a diverse variety of tools for her fans to progress their own wellness journeys. Her commitment to building a community around a joint wellness goal remains evident in her work. For instance, in June 2024, she launched the Sunday’s Tribe, a space for her followers to connect online.

In the same month, Julia also decided to venture into the world of Luxury Beauty by launching her brand, Ella Juella Atelier. Since her incorporation into the brand as the founder, the company has driven its focus toward healing and holistic wellness. Through a handpicked and handcrafted range of items, ranging from beauty products and clothing to perfumes and candles, Ella Juella Atelier aspires to bring luxurious and elegant products to its customers.

Additionally, Julia continues pursuing her artistic career as an Intuitive Makeup Artist in the makeup industry. She also launched her own YouTube channel, Journey with Julia Jovone. On the channel, she looks forward to sharing a more in-depth look into the various adventures she undertakes in her life in her professional and personal life. Thus, the Reiki Master’s work towards spreading the wellness lifestyle continues growing with each new professional venture.

Dion Lewis is an Artist Who Loves to Travel

Julia Jovone-Davis’ younger kids, Jordan, Trevor, and Jone Aire, avoid their own public social media presence—outside of their regular features on Julia’s own accounts. Therefore, minimal information is available to the public about the twins, who recently turned 18, and their young sister. However, as the oldest sibling, Dion Lewis has left the proverbial nest and continues to pursue his own passion for art and photography.

Professionally, Dion is attached to numerous clothing brands, including the well-known Stüssy and his own brand, Inpuristform. Last year, in May 2023, Inpuristform also launched Pitwalks, a photo walking program. Therefore, he continues to pursue his artistic calling through multiple avenues. As a result, he can often be found sharing fashion content on his Instagram account, where Stüssy’s merchandise at Dover Street Market’s New York branch makes a common appearance. Consequently, he remains entangled in the local Dover Street Market community.

Outside of this work, Dion also enjoys taking trips across the globe. Recently, he undertook a solo trip to Paris, France, where he captured numerous memories. From house parties to roadside attractions and tourist spots— the young artist captured the city through his own unique artistic lens. Thus, Dion seems to be thriving in his career, utilizing various outlets for his artistic expression.

