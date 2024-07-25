The Decameron: Are Filomena and Licisca Based on Real People?

Set in 14th-century Italy, Netflix’s ‘The Decameron‘ follows the story of a group of people who isolate themselves in a villa while the bubonic plague tears through their country, killing thousands. Filomena and Licisca are among the people who get to hide behind the walls of Villa Santa, but even when they are seemingly safe, they have to deal with many problems, most of which are between them. The show’s irreverent tone gives it an anachronistic touch, but the themes remain relevant today. While the audience may find a lot to relate with the characters, they are fictional creations. SPOILERS AHEAD

Filomena and Licisca are Entirely Fictional

‘The Decameron’ is inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio’s 14th-century book of the same name. The character of Filomena is borrowed from the book, but Licisca is an original character created for the series. Despite the show’s connection with the book, there aren’t many similarities. Even with Filomena, the show presents its own take, only borrowing her in name. The writers makeup both her and Licisca’s arc in the show.

Boccaccio’s book focuses on ten people of nobility who escape to a villa where they spend two weeks and, for ten days, trade stories with each other. While the stories bring variety, the focus is mainly on the nobles. With the show, creator Kathleen Jordan wanted to do something different. She wanted to keep the book’s themes but wished to present it in a continuous narrative to the audience instead of showing characters telling stories to each other. One of the primary themes of the stories in the book was class disparity, and with that in the picture, Jordan knew that the stories of the maids and the servants should also come into the picture. This is where Licisca’s character comes into the picture but with a twist.

Jordan intended to depict “class disparity without it being preachy,” which called for something different. This led the show’s creators and writers to flip the narrative for Filomena and Licisca. Before they arrive in the villa, Filomena is the master while Licisca is the servant. But by the time they enter the villa, the roles have been reversed, and it teaches both women some great lessons about the other’s position.

For Jessica Plummer, who plays Filomena, it was fun to take on a character who seemed something else on the surface but got more complex with each episode. The actress acknowledged her role’s “bratty, entitled” nature, but she also noted that Filomena could be “quite sensitive, although she would never admit that to anyone.” We see this same complexity in her emotions towards Licisca, with whom her relationship goes on a roller coaster, especially as some long-hidden secrets emerge. Plummer also asserted that a lot of Filomena’s actions towards Licisca are defined by a mix of admiration and jealousy she has for Licisca.

On a completely opposite note, we see Licisca get acquainted with the ways of the nobles, and she acquires a nihilistic attitude, where she no longer cares about the consequences of her actions. Actress Tanya Reynolds, who plays Licisca, noted that the character had always longed for freedom and connection while she was tied to Filomena. Once she breaks off it, she flies in unexpected ways and does things she probably wouldn’t have done otherwise.

While the show’s comedic tone might make it seem outlandish at times, it remains weirdly grounded. With the characters of Filomena and Licisca, it delivers a sharp commentary on the class system that reflects a lot about today’s world. So even when the characters are fictional, they have a tinge of realism, which gives more weight to their narrative in the story as well as the show.

