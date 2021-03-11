Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Satoshi Wagahara and illustrated by Oniku (written as 029), ‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer!’ or ‘Hataraku Maō-sama!’ is a reverse-isekai anime that originally came out well before the current popularity of the genre. It takes well-rehearsed isekai tropes and then consciously subverts them, creating humor that is both natural and enthralling. The series revolves around Satan Jacob, the Demon Lord of the world of Ente Isla, who escapes to present-day Tokyo with his trusted general Alciel, after the hero Emilia Justina soundly defeats him and his forces. Following his arrival, Satan discovers that he has only a small fraction of his original power and must now find a way to assimilate into these alien surroundings if he wants to survive.

He subsequently renames himself Sadao Maou and starts working at a MgRonald’s restaurant, a fast-food giant’s local rip-off. But when he becomes comfortable in his new life, Sadao finds out that Emilia is also in Tokyo, living under the name Emi Yusa and working as a call center agent. Since the conclusion of the anime’s inaugural season, the fans have been anticipating the release of season 2. Here is what we know about it.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Release Date

‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer!’ Season 1 premiered on April 4, 2013, and aired 13 episodes before concluding on June 27, 2013. Nearly 8 years after the release of the first season, official sources announced the production of ‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer!’ Season 2 at Kadokawa’s Light Novel Expo on March 6, 2021. It was further revealed that all members of the original cast are set to return for season 2.

However, White Fox Studio, the anime’s producer, hasn’t revealed the release date yet. But they have experience in producing anime shows with multiple seasons. After announcing the production in 2019, White Fox took about two years to release the second season of ‘Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World.’ If ‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer!’ follows the same timeline, season 2 can release sometime in early 2023. Even if season 2 is produced by some other studio, expect the anime to release roughly around the same time.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale, it is revealed that Sadao has spent almost all of his magical abilities in putting Tokyo back together after his battle with Sariel. Lucifer or Hanzou Urushihara becomes a victim of a purchasing scam. Emi accompanies Sadao to the retailer to ask them for a refund and finds out that Alciel or Shirou is now an employee there. Eventually, Emi offers a solution through the cooling-off period. The episode ends as Sadao and Shirou go out for a celebratory meal. In the epilogue, Sadao is caught in the rain until Emi arrives and gives him an umbrella in exchange for the one that he previously gave her. Their relationship has evidently changed for the better. It’s not romance, not yet at least, but they deeply care for each other.

The original light novel has finished publishing. So, the producers have a considerable amount of source material to create a multi-cour season 2. Only the first two volumes were adapted for season 1. In season 2, volume 3 onwards might be transformed into anime.

